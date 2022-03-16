In ''' February 2008''', he told Zimbabweans to conserve electricity. By turning off gadgets and lights when not in use, Zimbabwe could save up to 300MW of power daily.

In Fe ''' bruary 2008''', he told Zimbabweans to conserve electricity. By turning off gadgets and lights when not in use, Zimbabwe could save up to 300MW of power daily.

Following his election in '''March 2005''', he was appointed Minister of [[Energy and Power Development]] in '''April'''.

Following his election in '''March 2005''', he was appointed Minister of [[Energy and Power Development]] in '''April'''.



Lt General Michael Rueben Nyambuya, commanded the ZNA forces at N’Djili Airport, Kinshasa, in 1998, when the Rwandan and allied forces attacked, starting the Second Congo War. He retired, and became Governor of Manicaland, then Minister of Energy and Power Development, and was also Speaker and Deputy Senate President.

Personal Details

He was born on 23 July 1955.[1]

School / Education

Nyambuya did his primary school education at ST Columbus Honde Valley and his Advanced Level studies at Hartzell High School. He holds a Diploma in Public Administration from the University of Zimbabwe. [1]

Service / Career / Events

N’Djili

In August 1998, during the Second Congo War, General Nyambuya was CO of the ZNA forces who resisted and defeated the Rwandan attack on N’Djili airport at Kinshasa. Termed Operation Kitona. [2] [3] Cooper, Tom. ```Great Lakes Conflagration: Second Congo War, 1998 - 2003.```

In January 1999, he and another ZNA General were recalled to Zimbabwe. Allegedly for believing a diplomatic solution was a better option than deploying Zimbabwean Forces to eastern DRC, as a way to end the civil war. [4]

Governor and Minister

He was implicated, as a minister, in the 1999 Noczim Scandal. [5]

He was made Governor of Manicaland. [6]

Following his election in March 2005, he was appointed Minister of Energy and Power Development in April.

In February 2008, he told Zimbabweans to conserve electricity. By turning off gadgets and lights when not in use, Zimbabwe could save up to 300MW of power daily. [7]

2008 elections

In the March 2008 elections, he lost his Mutasa North seat and in 2009, was consequently dismissed from Cabinet. [8]

In a February 2015 story, it is alleged that the CIO were spying on a group, that included Solomon Mujuru (who had died two years before the article), Paradzai Zimondi, Perrance Shiri , Mike Nyambuya and Simbaneuta Mudarikwa. They used to meet regularly for drinks. [9]

[2]

In 2019, Mike Nyambuya was the Speaker and Deputy Senate President, calling for absent ministers to be punished, and touring the new parliament being built at Mount Hampden. [10] [11]