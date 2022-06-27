Difference between revisions of "Mike Sibangani Lungu"
Is a Zimbabwean student from Chitungwiza who got the limelight after writing his Advanced Level (A-Level) in nine months instead of two years. He was born in 2003.
Personal Details
School / Education
He is also doing three tertiary education programmes including a Bachelor in Political Science and Diplomacy at the University of Zimbabwe ; a Diploma in Journalism and Communication studies and a Diploma in International Diplomacy and NGO’s with Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA).