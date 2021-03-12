Difference between revisions of "Mildred Ncube"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Mildred Ncube''' was elected to Ward 16 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 2182 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be fou...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 12:57, 12 March 2021
In July 2018, Mildred Ncube was elected to Ward 16 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 2182 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 16 Bulawayo Municipality with 2182 votes, beating Raban Machariki of Zanu PF with 861 votes, Webster Minich Dube of MDC-T with 705 votes, Obert Robert Maqhuzu Mlilo, independent with 587 votes, Thulani Chauke of APA with 349 votes, Maclean Shandavhu Nkomo of PRC with 229 votes, Miclot Ncube of ZAPU with 163 votes, Thandekile Ndlovu of MRP with 103 votes, Vukile Gana of FJCZ with 50 votes and Juanah Tanaye of ZPP with 39 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020