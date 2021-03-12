Difference between revisions of "Mildred Ncube"

In July 2018, Mildred Ncube was elected to Ward 16 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 2182 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Bulawayo Municipality with 2182 votes, beating Raban Machariki of Zanu PF with 861 votes, Webster Minich Dube of MDC-T with 705 votes, Obert Robert Maqhuzu Mlilo, independent with 587 votes, Thulani Chauke of APA with 349 votes, Maclean Shandavhu Nkomo of PRC with 229 votes, Miclot Ncube of ZAPU with 163 votes, Thandekile Ndlovu of MRP with 103 votes, Vukile Gana of FJCZ with 50 votes and Juanah Tanaye of ZPP with 39 votes. [1]

