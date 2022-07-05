Difference between revisions of "Miles Tendi"

''' Blessing Miles Tendi''' is a Zimbabwean writer and university lecturer. Since 2011 Tendi has taught African Politics in the University of Oxford's Department of International Development. Prior to joining the Department of International Development, Tendi worked as a risk consultant for Control Risks (London). Tendi is a contributor to the Guardian newspaper (UK) and has provided political commentary for the BBC, CNN, Sky News, Al Jazeera, Press TV, NPR Radio, amongst others.

'''Miles Tendi''' is a Zimbabwean writer and university lecturer. Since 2011 Tendi has taught African Politics in the University of Oxford's Department of International Development. Prior to joining the Department of International Development, Tendi worked as a risk consultant for Control Risks (London). Tendi is a contributor to the Guardian newspaper (UK) and has provided political commentary for the BBC, CNN, Sky News, Al Jazeera, Press TV, NPR Radio, amongst others.

| birth_name = Blessing Miles Tendi <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Miles Tendi.jpg <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Miles Tendi <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

| name = Miles Tendi <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->







Blessing Miles Tendi is a Zimbabwean writer and university lecturer. Since 2011 Tendi has taught African Politics in the University of Oxford's Department of International Development. Prior to joining the Department of International Development, Tendi worked as a risk consultant for Control Risks (London). Tendi is a contributor to the Guardian newspaper (UK) and has provided political commentary for the BBC, CNN, Sky News, Al Jazeera, Press TV, NPR Radio, amongst others.

Areas of Interest

Thematically, Tendi is interested in and has written about: