Difference between revisions of "Miles Tendi"

'''Miles Tendi''' is a Zimbabwean writer and university lecturer. Since 2011 Tendi has taught African Politics in the University of Oxford's Department of International Development. Prior to joining the Department of International Development, Tendi worked as a risk consultant for Control Risks (London). Tendi is a contributor to the Guardian newspaper (UK) and has provided political commentary for the BBC, CNN, Sky News, Al Jazeera, Press TV, NPR Radio, amongst others.
==Areas of Interest==
*Biographical Research.
*Southern African Politics (especially Botswana, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Swaziland).
Blessing Miles Tendi is a Zimbabwean writer and university lecturer. Since 2011 Tendi has taught African Politics in the University of Oxford's Department of International Development. Prior to joining the Department of International Development, Tendi worked as a risk consultant for Control Risks (London). Tendi is a contributor to the Guardian newspaper (UK) and has provided political commentary for the BBC, CNN, Sky News, Al Jazeera, Press TV, NPR Radio, amongst others.
Areas of Interest
Thematically, Tendi is interested in and has written about:
- Intellectuals, Society and the State.
- Civil-Military Relations.
- Gender and Politics.
- The Existence and Use of 'Evil' in Politics.
- Intelligence Studies.
- Biographical Research.
- Southern African Politics (especially Botswana, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Swaziland).