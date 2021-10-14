In July 2018, Milford Munaki was elected to Ward 21 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 841 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Muzarabani RDC with 841 votes, beating Shylock Rumero of MDC Alliance with 36 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]