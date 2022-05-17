Difference between revisions of "Millicent Mombeshora"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = Dr | name = Millicent Mombeshora<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:15, 17 May 2022
|Dr
Millicent Mombeshora
|Born
|Millicent Sibongile Buzizi
July 8, 1965
|Spouse(s)
|Douglas Mombeshora
Millicent Sibongile Mombeshora is the wife of Zimbabwean politician Douglas Mombeshora. She is a former radio presenter and head of ZBC’s Radio 3 now Power FM.Cite error: Invalid
<ref> tag; invalid names, e.g. too many
Alleged Affair With Gideon Gono
In 2012, Nehanda Radio reported that Millicent Mombeshora was having an affair with Gideon Gono. At the time the publication reported that the two had been having an affair for over 10 years.
The first hint of this affair came when Gono’s former adviser Munyaradzi Kereke wrote a letter alleging that Gono stole millions of dollars and gold from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
Kereke wrote “I will also not hesitate to reveal and expose how you used RBZ money to buy two houses as “gifts” to the wife of a Deputy Minister here in Harare.”
Career
Mombeshora served as Head of strategic planning and special projects, working in the ‘Governors Office’ at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).[1]
She came up with the theme "If u believe and I believe, then all good things are possible" for Zanu-PF for the 2008 presidential election run-off. The operation was run from RBZ.[2]
In 2013, Mombeshora declined to take over as Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive officer after Happison Muchechetere was sent on forced leave.[3]
Millicent Mombeshora and Mr David Machingaidze had the highest scores during the interviews for the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) General Manager post. However, Joseph Made appointed Rocky Mutenha ahead of them.[4] Made said he appointed Mutenha because there was pressure and anxiety over the need to have a substantive head at GMB. He denied arm-twisting the board to appoint Mutenha ahead of other candidates.[5]
Appointments
- Chairperson- Tobacco Research Board
- Commissioner -Zimbabwe Republic Police Commission
- Commissioner- Zimbabwe Media Commission
- Board Member- Africa Arise Initiative Pvt Ltd
- Board Chair -Kingstons Holdings
- Board member- Tuli coal
- Board Member -Sirdic[6]
Smuggling
Wheat
Millicent was linked to an attempt to smuggle 140 tonnes of wheat out of the country which resulted in her husband being questioned by police. One Moses Banda was arrested and charged for obstruction of justice through misrepresentations after trying to cover up for Millicent.
Millicent owns Rukute Farm in Makonde, where the wheat had originated from. Wheat is one of several specified products in Zimbabwe restricted from exports.
Gold
In 2012, Munyaradzi Kereke alleged that Gideon Gono would send Millicent Mombeshora to fly to a private jewellery company in Saudi Arabia called Suliman Al Othaim Jewellery where purified fine gold from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe was sold at a discount of 34% at a time Zimbabwe was short of foreign currency. Kereke said gold worth US$5 million was shipped under this contract signed between Gono and Suliman Al Othaim Jewellery.[7]
References
- ↑ Cite error: Invalid
<ref>tag; no text was provided for refs named
NR
- ↑ Prof Jonathan Moyo, Twitter, Published: May 18, 2019, Retrieved: May 17, 2022
- ↑ Tichaona Sibanda, Webster Shamu blamed for ZBC rot, Nehanda Radio, Published: November 21, 2013, Retrieved: May 17, 2022
- ↑ Parly queries GMB boss appointment, Business Daily, Published: March 13, 2018, Retrieved: May 17, 2022
- ↑ Zvamaida Murwira, UPDATED: Parly grills Made over GMB post, The Herald, Published: April 11, 2018, Retrieved: May 17, 2022
- ↑ Dr Millicent Mombeshora, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 17, 2022
- ↑ Lance Guma, Gono reported to Anti-Corruption Commission, Nehanda Radio, Published: October 8, 2012, Retrieved: May 17, 2022