|description= Millicent Sibongile Mombeshora is the wife of Zimbabwean politician Douglas Mombeshora. She is a former radio presenter and head of ZBC’s Radio 3 now Power FM.

'''Millicent Sibongile Mombeshora''' is the wife of [[Zimbabwean]] politician [[Douglas Mombeshora]]. She is a former radio presenter and head of [[ZBC]]’s Radio 3 now [[Power FM]].<ref name ="SW">Tichaona Sibanda, [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/zimsit_heads-roll-in-zbc-shake-up/ Heads roll in ZBC shake-up], ''Zimbabwe Situation'', Published: November 15, 2013, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>

'''Millicent Sibongile Mombeshora''' is the wife of [[Zimbabwean]] politician [[Douglas Mombeshora]]. She is a former radio presenter and head of [[ZBC]]’s Radio 3 now [[Power FM]].<ref namwe ="SW">Tichaona Sibanda, [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/zimsit_heads-roll-in-zbc-shake-up/ Heads roll in ZBC shake-up], ''Zimbabwe Situation'', Published: November 15, 2013, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>

Millicent Sibongile Mombeshora is the wife of Zimbabwean politician Douglas Mombeshora. She is a former radio presenter and head of ZBC’s Radio 3 now Power FM.[1]

Alleged Affair With Gideon Gono

In 2012, Nehanda Radio reported that Millicent Mombeshora was having an affair with Gideon Gono. At the time the publication reported that the two had been having an affair for over 10 years.

The first hint of this affair came when Gono’s former adviser Munyaradzi Kereke wrote a letter alleging that Gono stole millions of dollars and gold from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Kereke wrote “I will also not hesitate to reveal and expose how you used RBZ money to buy two houses as “gifts” to the wife of a Deputy Minister here in Harare.”

Career

Mombeshora served as Head of strategic planning and special projects, working in the ‘Governors Office’ at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).[2]

She came up with the theme "If u believe and I believe, then all good things are possible" for Zanu-PF for the 2008 presidential election run-off. The operation was run from RBZ.[3]

In 2013, Mombeshora declined to take over as Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive officer after Happison Muchechetere was sent on forced leave.[4]

Millicent Mombeshora and Mr David Machingaidze had the highest scores during the interviews for the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) General Manager post. However, Joseph Made appointed Rocky Mutenha ahead of them.[5] Made said he appointed Mutenha because there was pressure and anxiety over the need to have a substantive head at GMB. He denied arm-twisting the board to appoint Mutenha ahead of other candidates.[6]

Appointments

Chairperson- Tobacco Research Board

Commissioner -Zimbabwe Republic Police Commission

Commissioner- Zimbabwe Media Commission

Board Member- Africa Arise Initiative Pvt Ltd

Board Chair -Kingstons Holdings

Board member- Tuli coal

Board Member -Sirdic[7]

Smuggling

Wheat

Millicent was linked to an attempt to smuggle 140 tonnes of wheat out of the country which resulted in her husband being questioned by police. One Moses Banda was arrested and charged for obstruction of justice through misrepresentations after trying to cover up for Millicent.

Millicent owns Rukute Farm in Makonde, where the wheat had originated from. Wheat is one of several specified products in Zimbabwe restricted from exports.

Gold

In 2012, Munyaradzi Kereke alleged that Gideon Gono would send Millicent Mombeshora to fly to a private jewellery company in Saudi Arabia called Suliman Al Othaim Jewellery where purified fine gold from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe was sold at a discount of 34% at a time Zimbabwe was short of foreign currency. Kereke said gold worth US$5 million was shipped under this contract signed between Gono and Suliman Al Othaim Jewellery.[8]