Latest revision as of 07:30, 24 February 2021
|Milton Ncube
Image Via New Zimbabwe
|Born
|Milton Ncube
March 4, 1987
Harare
|Occupation
|Years active
|2008 to Present
|Employer
|Wellington Whitworth
|Spouse(s)
|Kudzai Kanyamaure
Milton Ncube is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays Wellingborough Whitworth.
Background
Ncube was born on 4 March 1987.
Career
Ncube's professional debut was with Shooting Stars Football Club in 2008.[1] He broke into the limelight when he featured for Highlanders Football Club. He was signed by Ajax Cape Town in 2014 on a two-year contract.[2] Milton is a utility player as he can play in almost in any position. For a while, he played as a striker at Highlanders Football Club and also featured for the national team as a left back.[1]
International Career
In January 2014, coach Ian Gorowa, invited him to be a part of the Zimbabwe squad for the 2014 African Nations Championship. He helped the team to a fourth-place finish after being defeated by Nigeria by a goal to nil. He made 7 appearances at the 2014 African Nations Championship, in total Ncube has played for Zimbabwe 11 times and scored one goal (versus Gabon)
Clubs Played For
Highlanders Football Club Ajax Capetown Football Club
- FC Windermere
- Shooting Stars Football Club
- Motor Action Football Club
- CAPS United Football Club
- Harare City Football Club
Picture Gallery
Controversy
Controversy 1
The warriors midfielder's marriage was said to have been on the rocks after it emerged that the player was trying to rekindle his love with an ex girlfriend.[3] It was speculated that Milton's wife Kudzai Kanyamaure was abusive and Milton had decided to have a side relationship with Primrose. Ncube's wife is said to have threatened all women associating themselves with her hubby.[3]
