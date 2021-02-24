In January 2014, coach [[Ian Gorowa]], invited him to be a part of the [[Zimbabwe]] squad for the 2014 African Nations Championship. He helped the team to a fourth-place finish after being defeated by Nigeria by a goal to nil. He made 7 appearances at the 2014 African Nations Championship, in total Ncube has played for Zimbabwe 11 times and scored one goal (versus Gabon)

Ncube's professional debut was with [[Shooting Stars Football Club]] in 2008.<ref name="soccer24">David M [http://www.soccer24.co.zw/2015/03/02/qa-ajax-left-back-milton-ncube/ Q&A with Ajax left back Milton Ncube], ''Soccer24'', Published: March 2, 2015, Retrieved: June 26, 2015</ref> He broke into the limelight when he featured for [[Highlanders Football Club]]. He was signed by Ajax Cape Town in 2014 on a two-year contract.<ref name="newsday">Fortune Mbele [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/05/21/milton-ncube-joins-ajax-cape-town/ Milton Ncube joins Ajax Cape Town], ''NewsDay'', Published: May 21, 2014, Retrieved: June 26, 2015</ref> Milton is a utility player as he can play in almost in any position. For a while, he played as a striker at [[Highlanders Football Club]] and also featured for the national team as a left back.<ref name="soccer24"/>

Milton Ncube is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays Wellingborough Whitworth.

Ncube was born on 4 March 1987.

In January 2014, coach Ian Gorowa, invited him to be a part of the Zimbabwe squad for the 2014 African Nations Championship. He helped the team to a fourth-place finish after being defeated by Nigeria by a goal to nil. He made 7 appearances at the 2014 African Nations Championship, in total Ncube has played for Zimbabwe 11 times and scored one goal (versus Gabon)

Highlanders Football Club Ajax Capetown Football Club

The warriors midfielder's marriage was said to have been on the rocks after it emerged that the player was trying to rekindle his love with an ex girlfriend.[3] It was speculated that Milton's wife Kudzai Kanyamaure was abusive and Milton had decided to have a side relationship with Primrose. Ncube's wife is said to have threatened all women associating themselves with her hubby.[3]















