Mimmie's real name is Mubanga Natasha Tarukwana and Mimmie is a nickname she got when she was younger .<ref name="Chronicle">Mthabisi Tshuma,[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/mimmie-empowers-fellow-musicians-with-vocal-training/ Mimmie empowers fellow musicians with vocal training], ''The Chronicle'', Published: August 3 , 2020, Retrieved: February 26, 2021</ref><ref name="B">Constance Chinho, [https://buka.co.zw/a-glimpse-into-they-love-mimmie/ A glimpse into “They Love Mimmie”.], ''Buka'', Published: February 23, 2021, Retrieved: February 26, 2021</ref>

Mimmie Tarukwana is a Zimbabwean RnB soul artist who started off as a backing vocalist for local artists. She is the lead vocalist for the Outfit Band and released her first single in June 2018.

Background

Mimmie Tarukwana's brother is Asaph who is an award-winning hip hop musician.[1]

Real Name

Age

Mimmie was born on 21 May 1994.[4]

Career

She was a beneficiary of Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi’s emPawa project where she recorded a single and video in 2019 for her single titled Selfish. Mimmie started singing in 2013 and was a backing vocalist for various artistes from Bulawayo including Lorraine Maplanka-Stot and Takesure Zamar Ncube before joining the Outfit Band in 2015.

In 2018, she went solo and released her debut single Khetha. By 2020 she had five singles which include Selfish, Freedom, Happiness and Spread the love.[2]

Discography

EPs

They Love Mimmie (2021)

Awards

In 2018 Mimmie Tarukwana was nominated in the Skyz Metro FM Music Awards in two categories namely; Best House Song and Female Artiste of the year for her house track titled Khetha ft. Reverb7. In 2019, her first full year as a solo artist, Mimmie was nominated in the Bulawayo Arts Awards in the Outstanding Newcomer across all genres category.[1]

Videos

Mimmie Tarukwana - Selfish [Official Audio] #emPawa100​ Artist

Mimmie feat Reverb7- Khetha (Official Video)

Bambelela Lyric Video - Mimmie Tarukwana