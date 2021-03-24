Difference between revisions of "Mining in Zimbabwe"

The book ‘‘’Mining in Zimbabwe’’’ began as an idea in 2013, and writing was finished in December 2018. The book is available from June 2019. It is published by the Chamber of Mines, and sponsored by Unki Mine. With 688 pages, supported by more than 300 tables, line drawings, charts and photographs, it is available in hardback. One method is through Joyful Muzvidziwa at the Anglo American Office in Harare.

It is edited by Martin Prendergrast and John Hollaway and written by seventeen mining professionals. The book records Zimbabwe’s geology, then pre-colonial mining history of 1500 years, and then twelve chapters on specific minerals since 1890. The book ends with chapters on the mining economy (and the role on mining in the national economy) and developments in the mining industry from 2017 to 2018. The following main themes are brought out:

The nature and occurrence of the country’s main minerals and metals, together with the associated mining and metallurgical processes adopted to win these over time.

The events that shaped the development of the industry, together with some of the people who inﬂuenced it.





