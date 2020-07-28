Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs"

The ZDF undertake a Community Assistance Week prior to the main ZDF Day celebrations held in August of each year. The spirit and purpose of the Community Assistance Week is to foster cordial civil-military relations, engender self-reliance and educate members of the society on the role of the ZDF during peace time. The ZDF mark this week by conducting short-term health, construction and maintenance projects across the country.

The Ministry of Defence is a Zimbabwe Government ministry, responsible for defence and national defence policy. Oppah Muchinguri is the current Minister in the Ministry deputised by Victor Matemadanda.

Background

The Minister of Defence is the political head of the Ministry. Below him, is the Permanent Secretary and three Directors namely: the Director Policy, Public Relations and International Affairs; the Director Procurement, Research and Administration; and the Director Finance. Below the directors are deputy directors, other civilian officers and employees.

Roles of Ministry of Defence

To ensure implementation of the Zimbabwe government policy on defence issues.

To formulate the national defence strategy

To ensure efficient and economic utilisation of resources provided by the government for the maintenance of the ZDF.

To be responsible and accountable for the effective command and control of the ZDF.

Vision

To provide the Republic of Zimbabwe with a versatile and sustainable defence capability.

Mission

To defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests of the Republic of Zimbabwe and contribute to international peace and stability.

Roles of Key Personnel/Departments

Minister of Defence

The Minister of Defence is the political head of the ministry who gives political direction and represents the ministry in parliament. He/She chairs the defence policy council and is responsible for approving the defence command council resolutions and strategy, military doctrine and other policies and major equipment purchases. The minister advises Government on defence issues, formulates the overall strategy, reviews the defence policy in line with national defence council guidelines. He/She also coordinates bilateral and multilateral activities at regional and international levels. The incumbent minister of defence is Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (MP).

Permanent Secretary

The Permanent Secretary is the Principal Accounting Officer of the MOD. He is responsible for the proper use and accounting of all funds allocated to Defence in accordance with Treasury Instructions and Government Accounting Regulations, proper administration of civilian personnel as well as advising the Minister on Administration and Defence Policy issues. Mr Martin Rushwaya is the current Secretary for Defence.

Department of Policy, Public Relations and International Affairs

Department of Finance and Human Resources

Department of Procurement Research and Administration

Internal Audit

Defence Secondary Roles

In line with the secondary roles of the ZDF, the organization is mandated to do the following:

Contribute to national economic, industrial and technological development.

Undertake community assistance programmes.

Provide support to Civil Ministries and Parastatals.

To fulfil international obligations and responsibilities with regard to international treaties and other states in the field of support operations, collective security, confidence and security building measures and humanitarian relief activities.

Demining

In line with provisions of the Ottawa Convention, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) through the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is presently uplifting and destroying landmines that were planted by the colonial Ian Smith's regime during the war of liberation. It is estimated that between 1976 and 1979, 3 000 000 buried and 200 000 surface anti­personnel mines were laid in six distinct minefields in the northern and south eastern borders of the country covering a total distance of 850km. Agriculture and tourism activities are now possible in cleared once mine-infested areas.

Research and Development

Research and development capacity in the ZDF is being enhanced in liaison with local industry and institutions of higher learning. The aim of the collaboration is developing import substitution and value addition capacity to local industries. The goal is to achieve self-reliance in the areas of critical technology and systems.

Community Assistance

The ZDF undertake a Community Assistance Week prior to the main ZDF Day celebrations held in August of each year. The spirit and purpose of the Community Assistance Week is to foster cordial civil-military relations, engender self-reliance and educate members of the society on the role of the ZDF during peace time. The ZDF mark this week by conducting short-term health, construction and maintenance projects across the country.

Organisation

The Ministry is located in Harare and oversees:

Public Relations Office Ministry of Defence - H/Q Defence House cnr Kwame Nkuruma / 3rd Street Harare Telephones: +263-4 250042, 252050 - 7, 700155 - 8, 700077 - 8 Website: www.defence.gov.zw