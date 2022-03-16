Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Energy and Power Development"
Latest revision as of 18:55, 16 March 2022
Ministry of Energy and Power Development is Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe.
Following his election in March 2005, Mike Nyambuya was appointed Minister of Energy and Power Development in April.
About the Ministry
Mission
The Mission of the Ministry of Energy and Power Development Of The Republic Of Zimbabwe
To achieve universal access to sustainable energy in Zimbabwe by 2030.
Vision
To ensure the provision of an adequate and sustainable energy supply by formulating and implementing effective policies and regulatory frameworks.
Departments
- Petroleum
- Power Development
- Policy And Planning
- Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy
- Finance, Human, Resources and Administration
- Legal Services
- Internal Audit
FUNCTIONS
- Formulate energy and power development policies;
- Develop a legal and regulatory framework for the energy sector;
- Monitor and evaluate the implementation of energy and power development policies and programmes;
- Initiate and implement reforms in the power and petroleum sector;
- Plan and coordinate energy supply and power development options;
- Attract investment in the sector;
- Oversee energy state enterprises;
- Promote the development and efficient utilization of renewable and non- renewable sources of energy;
- Promote the use of energy efficient technologies and techniques;
- Develop a database on energy use technologies and investment opportunities and disseminate such information; and
- Facilitate the implementation of research and development findings in the sector.