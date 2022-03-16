Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Energy and Power Development"

To ensure the provision of an adequate and sustainable energy supply by formulating and implementing effective policies and regulatory frameworks.

To achieve universal access to sustainable energy in Zimbabwe by 2030.

==About the Ministry==

Following his election in '''March 2005''', [[Mike Nyambuya]] was appointed '''Minister of Energy and Power Development''' in '''April'''.

'''Ministry of Energy and Power Development''' is Ministry in the government of [[Zimbabwe]].

Following his election in March 2005, Mike Nyambuya was appointed Minister of Energy and Power Development in April.

Mission

The Mission of the Ministry of Energy and Power Development Of The Republic Of Zimbabwe

Vision

Departments

Petroleum

Power Development

Policy And Planning

Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy

Finance, Human, Resources and Administration

Legal Services

Internal Audit

FUNCTIONS

Formulate energy and power development policies;

Develop a legal and regulatory framework for the energy sector;

Monitor and evaluate the implementation of energy and power development policies and programmes;

Initiate and implement reforms in the power and petroleum sector;

Plan and coordinate energy supply and power development options;

Attract investment in the sector;

Oversee energy state enterprises;

Promote the development and efficient utilization of renewable and non- renewable sources of energy;

Promote the use of energy efficient technologies and techniques;

Develop a database on energy use technologies and investment opportunities and disseminate such information; and

Facilitate the implementation of research and development findings in the sector.