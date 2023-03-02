Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Energy and Power Development"

Work on the project started in '''August 2018''' using an initial $199 million from China Eximbank but its completion was delayed by the outbreak of the coronavirus in late 2019. According to the '''Zimbabwe Power Company''' (ZPC) website, '''13 February 2023,''' Hwange Thermal Power Station was generating 378MW. <ref name="Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 Now 99% Complete – Soda"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/02/13/hwange-thermal-power-station-unit-7-now-99-complete-soda/ Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 Now 99% Complete – Soda], Pindula, Published: 13 January 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023''</ref>

In '''February 2023''', '''Ministry of Energy and Power Development''' Minister [[Soda Zemu|Zhemu Soda]] said the expansion of the Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Unit 7 is 99 percent complete, with only the synchronisation of the whole system set to be done. The Unit was expected to add 300MW to the national grid upon completion. Synchronisation would be completed ''anytime this month'' (i.e. February). Hwange Unit 7 had ''actually progressed with all other systems having undergone commissioning tests and they were successful. One of the critical stages in the commissioning of a power station is the achievement of certain revolutions of the turbine and that was achieved. We expect that anytime from now given that the whole system is 99 percent complete; we are only left with one percent which is the synchronisation of the whole system.''

In '''March 2018''', [[Munacho Mutezo]] together with former Ministers, [[Samuel Undenge]], [[Elton Mangoma]], [[Dzikamai Mavhaire]] were investigated for alleged involvement in [[Wicknell Chivayo]]s Gwanda Solar Project tender award. Chivayo’s Intratek was reportedly paid $5,6 million without a bank guarantee in a $200 million Gwanda Solar Project. <ref name="PindulaNews"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/13/former-ministers-being-investigated-over-chivayo-deals/ Former Ministers Being Investigated Over Chivayo Deals], ''PindulaNews, Published: 13 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018''</ref>

Undenge started his tenure by dissolving 8 energy sector boards accusing them of underperforming. The boards were appointed by the then energy minister, [[Elton Mangoma]]. The dissolved boards include those for Zimbabwe Power Company, [[Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company]] (ZETDC), [[PowerTel Communications]], Zesa Enterprises, National Oil Infrastructure Company, Petrotrade, [[Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority]] (ZERA) and the [[Rural Electrification Agency]]. <ref>[http://source.co.zw/2014/02/mavhaire-dissolves-eight-energy-sector-boards/ Mavhaire dissolves eight energy sector boards], ''The Source'', Published: 5 February 2014, Retrieved: 9 December 2014</ref> '''Mavhaire''' said the new appointees would be able to advance the implementation of Zanu PF's economic blue print- [[Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Social and Economic Transformation]] ([[ZimAsset]]). He came under fire from the media when he said the power shortages being experienced in the country will only be improved in '''2018'''. Since his appointment to the ministry, load shedding had increased. <ref>[http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2014/03/19/mavhaire-ill-qualified-clueless Mavhaire — ill-qualified, clueless], ''DailyNews'', Published: 19 March 2014, Retrieved: 9 December 2014</ref>

After the deposition of [[Dzikamai Mavhaire]] from the '''Ministry of Energy and Power Development''', [[Samuel Undenge]] took over as the Minister. He was sworn in as the new Minister of Energy and Power Development '''12 December 2014''' by president Robert Mugabe. <br/>

History

Ministers

Following his election in March 2005, Mike Nyambuya was appointed Minister of Energy and Power Development in April.

In 2023, the Minister was Zemu Soda.

Gwanda Solar Tender Allegations

Hwange Expansion

About the Ministry

Mission

The Mission of the Ministry of Energy and Power Development Of The Republic Of Zimbabwe

To achieve universal access to sustainable energy in Zimbabwe by 2030.

Vision

To ensure the provision of an adequate and sustainable energy supply by formulating and implementing effective policies and regulatory frameworks.





Departments

Petroleum

Power Development

Policy And Planning

Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy

Finance, Human, Resources and Administration

Legal Services

Internal Audit

Functions

* Formulate energy and power development policies;

Develop a legal and regulatory framework for the energy sector;

Monitor and evaluate the implementation of energy and power development policies and programmes;

Initiate and implement reforms in the power and petroleum sector;

Plan and coordinate energy supply and power development options;

Attract investment in the sector;

Oversee energy state enterprises;

Promote the development and efficient utilization of renewable and non- renewable sources of energy;

Promote the use of energy efficient technologies and techniques;

Develop a database on energy use technologies and investment opportunities and disseminate such information; and

Facilitate the implementation of research and development findings in the sector.