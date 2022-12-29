Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Environment, Tourism, Climate Change and Hospitality Industry"

[[Simon Musanhu]] was the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of '''Environment, Water and Climate''' in '''September 2013'''.

Ministry of Environment, Tourism, Climate Change and Hospitality Industry is a Ministry in the Government of Zimbabwe. The minister responsible for this ministry is Mangaliso Ndlovu who replaced Prisca Mupfumira who was sacked on corruption allegations.

History

In 1987, Victoria Chitepo was the Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism. It was responsible for the protection and conservation of natural resources and administered the Department of National Parks and Wild Life Management. It also promoted tourism and owned hotels. [1]

Edgar Mbwembwe is a former Minister.

Simon Musanhu was the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate in September 2013.

Background

Born in 2019, for purposes of synchronisation, the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry is headed by Honourable Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu with Mr Munesushe Munodawafa as the Permanent Secretary. [2]

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry's obligation is to promote best practices in environmental and natural resources management. To fulfil this mandate, the ministry is inspired by the vision to become a leading regional player in sustainable and natural resources management for socio-economic development.

Functions

The ministry's purposes are to plan, research and develop environmental and natural resources policies and legislation. The ministry is committed to the promotion of stakeholder and public participation in integrated programmes of environmental, forestry and wildlife management, as well as adoption of suitable and proven natural resources management techniques and viable use of same on a sustainable basis.

Environment and Natural Resources Management;

Integrated Water Resources Planning, Development and Management;

Climate Change Management;

Provision of Seismic, Weather and Climate Scientific/Information;

Legal advice; and

Management and Accountability of Financial, Human Resources and Public Assets of the Ministry.

References