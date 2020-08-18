Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Environment, Tourism, Climate Change and Hospitality Industry"
Latest revision as of 18:06, 18 August 2020
Ministry of Environment, Tourism, Climate Change and Hospitality Industry is a Ministry in the Government of Zimbabwe. The minister responsible for this ministry is Mangaliso Ndlovu who replaced Prisca Mupfumira who was sacked on corruption allegations.
FUNCTIONS
- Environment and Natural Resources Management;
- Integrated Water Resources Planning, Development and Management;
- Climate Change Management;
- Provision of Seismic, Weather and Climate Scientific/Information;
- Legal advice; and
- Management and Accountability of Financial, Human Resources and Public Assets of the Ministry.