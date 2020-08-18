Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Environment, Tourism, Climate Change and Hospitality Industry"

From Pindula
(Created page with "Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe. ==FUNCTIONS== * Environment and Natural Resources Management; * Integrated Water...")
 
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate is a Ministry in the government of [[Zimbabwe]].
+
'''Ministry of Environment, Tourism, Climate Change and Hospitality Industry''' is a Ministry in the [[Government of Zimbabwe]]. The minister responsible for this ministry is [[Mangaliso Ndlovu]] who replaced [[Prisca Mupfumira]] who was sacked on corruption allegations.
 +
 
 
==FUNCTIONS==
 
==FUNCTIONS==
 
 
* Environment and Natural Resources Management;
 
* Environment and Natural Resources Management;
 
*  Integrated Water Resources Planning, Development and Management;
 
*  Integrated Water Resources Planning, Development and Management;
 
*  Climate Change Management;
 
*  Climate Change Management;
*  Provision of Seismic, Weather and Climate Scientific \ Information;
+
*  Provision of Seismic, Weather and Climate Scientific/Information;
 
*  Legal advice; and
 
*  Legal advice; and
 
*  Management and Accountability of Financial, Human Resources and Public Assets of the Ministry.
 
*  Management and Accountability of Financial, Human Resources and Public Assets of the Ministry.

Latest revision as of 18:06, 18 August 2020

Ministry of Environment, Tourism, Climate Change and Hospitality Industry is a Ministry in the Government of Zimbabwe. The minister responsible for this ministry is Mangaliso Ndlovu who replaced Prisca Mupfumira who was sacked on corruption allegations.

FUNCTIONS

  • Environment and Natural Resources Management;
  • Integrated Water Resources Planning, Development and Management;
  • Climate Change Management;
  • Provision of Seismic, Weather and Climate Scientific/Information;
  • Legal advice; and
  • Management and Accountability of Financial, Human Resources and Public Assets of the Ministry.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ministry_of_Environment,_Tourism,_Climate_Change_and_Hospitality_Industry&oldid=91426"