Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade"

In '''1980''', the Minister of Foreign Affairs was [[Simon Muzenda]] (also Deputy Prime Minister). See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>

'''Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade''' is a Ministry in the [[Government of Zimbabwe]].

MISSION STATEMENT

To promote the political and economic interests, image and influence of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the international community and to protect the interests and safety of Zimbabwean nationals abroad through:

Our Diplomatic and Consular Missions abroad, interface with foreign Diplomatic Missions accredited to Zimbabwe, and coordination of Zimbabwe's responses to regional and international development.

Principals

Minister - Sibusiso Moyo

Permanent Secretary - Ambassador James Manzou



