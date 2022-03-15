Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade"
'''Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade''' is a Ministry in the [[Government of Zimbabwe]].
==MISSION STATEMENT==
==References==
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
|Type
|Government Organisation
|Headquarters
|Munhumutapa Building, Samora Machel Avenue/ Sam Nujoma Street
|Location
Minister
|Sibusiso Moyo
|Website
|http://www.zimfa.gov.zw/
|Remarks
|Phone: (263)-242-794681-6 (263)-242-706114-5 (263)-242-793372-5
|mfa@zimfa.gov.zw
Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade is a Ministry in the Government of Zimbabwe.
In 1980, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was Simon Muzenda (also Deputy Prime Minister). See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.
MISSION STATEMENT
To promote the political and economic interests, image and influence of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the international community and to protect the interests and safety of Zimbabwean nationals abroad through:
Our Diplomatic and Consular Missions abroad, interface with foreign Diplomatic Missions accredited to Zimbabwe, and coordination of Zimbabwe's responses to regional and international development.
Principals
- Minister - Sibusiso Moyo
- Permanent Secretary - Ambassador James Manzou