Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 70: Line 70:
  
 
'''Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade''' is a Ministry in the [[Government of Zimbabwe]].
 
'''Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade''' is a Ministry in the [[Government of Zimbabwe]].
 +
 +
In '''1980''', the Minister of Foreign Affairs was [[Simon Muzenda]] (also Deputy Prime Minister). See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>
  
 
==MISSION STATEMENT==
 
==MISSION STATEMENT==
Line 83: Line 85:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
  
 
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
 
[[Category:Government Ministries]]

Latest revision as of 07:44, 15 March 2022

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
TypeGovernment Organisation
HeadquartersMunhumutapa Building, Samora Machel Avenue/ Sam Nujoma Street
Location
Minister
Sibusiso Moyo
Websitehttp://www.zimfa.gov.zw/
RemarksPhone: (263)-242-794681-6 (263)-242-706114-5 (263)-242-793372-5
mfa@zimfa.gov.zw


Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade is a Ministry in the Government of Zimbabwe.

In 1980, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was Simon Muzenda (also Deputy Prime Minister). See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.

MISSION STATEMENT

To promote the political and economic interests, image and influence of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the international community and to protect the interests and safety of Zimbabwean nationals abroad through:

Our Diplomatic and Consular Missions abroad, interface with foreign Diplomatic Missions accredited to Zimbabwe, and coordination of Zimbabwe's responses to regional and international development.

Principals


References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ministry_of_Foreign_Affairs_And_International_Trade&oldid=115823"