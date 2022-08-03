Pindula

In '''1980''', the Minister of Foreign Affairs was [[Simon Muzenda]] (also Deputy Prime Minister). See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>
 
In '''1980''', the Minister of Foreign Affairs was [[Simon Muzenda]] (also Deputy Prime Minister). See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>
  
==MISSION STATEMENT==
==History==
In '''1987''', some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, under [[Oliver Munyaradzi]]. It was responsible for internal and external trade, trade promotion, price control and trade exhibitions and fairs. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022'' </ref>
==Since 2018==
===Mission Satement===
 
To promote the political and economic interests, image and influence of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the international community and to protect the interests and safety of Zimbabwean nationals abroad through:
 
To promote the political and economic interests, image and influence of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the international community and to protect the interests and safety of Zimbabwean nationals abroad through:
  
Our Diplomatic and Consular Missions abroad, interface with foreign Diplomatic Missions accredited to Zimbabwe, and coordination of Zimbabwe's responses to regional and international development.
Diplomatic and Consular Missions abroad interface with foreign Diplomatic Missions accredited to Zimbabwe, and coordination of Zimbabwe's responses to regional and international development.
  
==Principals==
===Principals===
*Minister - [[Sibusiso Moyo]]
* Minister '''2018 - 2022''' - [[Sibusiso Moyo]]
*Permanent Secretary - Ambassador [[James Manzou]]
* Permanent Secretary - Ambassador [[James Manzou]]
  
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
Latest revision as of 12:58, 3 August 2022

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
TypeGovernment Organisation
HeadquartersMunhumutapa Building, Samora Machel Avenue/ Sam Nujoma Street
Location
Minister
Sibusiso Moyo
Websitehttp://www.zimfa.gov.zw/
RemarksPhone: (263)-242-794681-6 (263)-242-706114-5 (263)-242-793372-5
mfa@zimfa.gov.zw


Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade is a Ministry in the Government of Zimbabwe.

In 1980, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was Simon Muzenda (also Deputy Prime Minister). See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.

History

In 1987, some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, under Oliver Munyaradzi. It was responsible for internal and external trade, trade promotion, price control and trade exhibitions and fairs. [1]

Since 2018

Mission Satement

To promote the political and economic interests, image and influence of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the international community and to protect the interests and safety of Zimbabwean nationals abroad through:

Diplomatic and Consular Missions abroad interface with foreign Diplomatic Missions accredited to Zimbabwe, and coordination of Zimbabwe's responses to regional and international development.

Principals


References

  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022
