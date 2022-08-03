Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade"
In '''1980''', the Minister of Foreign Affairs was [[Simon Muzenda]] (also Deputy Prime Minister). See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>
In '''1980''', the Minister of Foreign Affairs was [[Simon Muzenda]] (also Deputy Prime Minister). See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>
To promote the political and economic interests, image and influence of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the international community and to protect the interests and safety of Zimbabwean nationals abroad through:
To promote the political and economic interests, image and influence of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the international community and to protect the interests and safety of Zimbabwean nationals abroad through:
Diplomatic and Consular Missions abroad interface with foreign Diplomatic Missions accredited to Zimbabwe, and coordination of Zimbabwe's responses to regional and international development.
==Principals==
==Principals==
*Minister - [[Sibusiso Moyo]]
* Minister - [[Sibusiso Moyo]]
*Permanent Secretary - Ambassador [[James Manzou]]
* Permanent Secretary - Ambassador [[James Manzou]]
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
|Type
|Government Organisation
|Headquarters
|Munhumutapa Building, Samora Machel Avenue/ Sam Nujoma Street
|Location
Minister
|Sibusiso Moyo
|Website
|http://www.zimfa.gov.zw/
|Remarks
|Phone: (263)-242-794681-6 (263)-242-706114-5 (263)-242-793372-5
|mfa@zimfa.gov.zw
Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade is a Ministry in the Government of Zimbabwe.
In 1980, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was Simon Muzenda (also Deputy Prime Minister). See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.
History
In 1987, some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, under Oliver Munyaradzi. It was responsible for internal and external trade, trade promotion, price control and trade exhibitions and fairs. [1]
Since 2018
Mission Satement
To promote the political and economic interests, image and influence of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the international community and to protect the interests and safety of Zimbabwean nationals abroad through:
Diplomatic and Consular Missions abroad interface with foreign Diplomatic Missions accredited to Zimbabwe, and coordination of Zimbabwe's responses to regional and international development.
Principals
- Minister 2018 - 2022 - Sibusiso Moyo
- Permanent Secretary - Ambassador James Manzou
References
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022