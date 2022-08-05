

Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade is a Ministry in the Government of Zimbabwe.

In 1980, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was Simon Muzenda (also Deputy Prime Minister). See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.



History

In 1987, some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, under Oliver Munyaradzi. It was responsible for internal and external trade, trade promotion, price control and trade exhibitions and fairs. [1]

Since 2018

Mission Satement

To promote the political and economic interests, image and influence of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the international community and to protect the interests and safety of Zimbabwean nationals abroad through:

Diplomatic and Consular Missions abroad interface with foreign Diplomatic Missions accredited to Zimbabwe, and coordination of Zimbabwe's responses to regional and international development.

Principals

Minister 2018 - 20 January 2021 - Sibusiso Moyo

- Sibusiso Moyo 20 January 2021 - present/2020 - Frederick Shava

- Frederick Shava Permanent Secretary - Ambassador James Manzou

References