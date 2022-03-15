Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Health and Child Care"

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is in the [[ Government of Zimbabwe]].

Ministry of Health and Child Care is a Ministry in the Government of [[ Zimbabwe]].

* Coordinate the assessment, identification, and analysis of the priority health challenges and needs of the people of Zimbabwe;

* Coordinate the assessment, identification, and analysis of the priority health challenges and needs of the people of Zimbabwe;

* Coordinate the development of national health policy, setting of national standards and guidelines, coordinate the planning and provision of an affordable, accessible, acceptable and comprehensive range of healthcare services;