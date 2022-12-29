|title=Ministry of Health and Child Care

Ministry of Health and Child Care

In '''September 2015''' [[Aldrin Musiiwa]] was appointed the Deputy Minister of '''Health and Child Care'''. <ref name="Herald">Farirai Machivenyika, [http://www.herald.co.zw/cabinet-reshuffled/ Cabinet reshuffled], ''Herald'', Published:September 12, 2015, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref>

The Ministry of ''' Health and Child Care ''' is in the [[Government of Zimbabwe]].

History

In 2020:

Ministry of Health and Child Care Minister - Constantino Chiwenga.

Deputy Minister - John Chamunorwa Mangwiro.

Permanent Secretary - Major General Dr Gerald Gwinji.



FUNCTIONS

Coordinate the assessment, identification, and analysis of the priority health challenges and needs of the people of Zimbabwe;

Coordinate the development of national health policy, setting of national standards and guidelines, coordinate the planning and provision of an affordable, accessible, acceptable and comprehensive range of healthcare services;

Coordinate the establishment and continuous improvement of a reliable national health information system to facilitate planning and evaluation as well as the implementation of policies, strategies and action plans;

Consolidate and monitor implementation of national health plans, compliance with national policies and guidelines;

Consolidate budget estimates, mobilize and allocate resources and institute expenditure;

Institute expenditure controls and budget analysis;

Monitor disease trends, quality of care and population health status;

Monitor adherence to pharmaceuticals policies, medicines quality, availability and distribution of medicines;

Coordinate Human Resources for Health planning and strategy development;

Coordinate the training and development of adequate numbers of health managers to direct an efficient and high-quality health system;

Create a conducive regulatory environment through health legislation for both public and private providers;

Administer all the enabling acts of Parliament in the implementation of the health care services;

Commission essential national health-related research;

Ensure interagency coordination in the context of health delivery; and

Liaise with international health organizations and donor agencies

References