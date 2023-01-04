Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development"

Guarantee Zimbabwe as a regional leader in the creative use of new and existing knowledge, skills, attitudes, and resources through the local mobilization and provision of quality higher and tertiary education.

Guarantee Zimbabwe as a regional leader in the creative use of new and existing knowledge, skills, attitudes, and resources through the local mobilization and provision of quality higher and tertiary education.

Provide an effective system for the production of patriotic and competent high-level manpower through the provision and accreditation of higher and tertiary education programmes and institutions for sustainability and global competitiveness.

Provide an effective system for the production of patriotic and competent high-level manpower through the provision and accreditation of higher and tertiary education programmes and institutions for sustainability and global competitiveness.

'''Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development''' is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe.

'''Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development''' is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe.

Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe.

See Education in Zimbabwe.



History

Deputy Minister - Godfrey Gandawa

Mission Statement

Provide an effective system for the production of patriotic and competent high-level manpower through the provision and accreditation of higher and tertiary education programmes and institutions for sustainability and global competitiveness.

Vision

Guarantee Zimbabwe as a regional leader in the creative use of new and existing knowledge, skills, attitudes, and resources through the local mobilization and provision of quality higher and tertiary education.

Core-Values

patriotism

creativity

integrity

entrepreneurship

professionalism