Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development"

Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe.
History
Deputy Minister - Godfrey Gandawa
Mission Statement
Provide an effective system for the production of patriotic and competent high-level manpower through the provision and accreditation of higher and tertiary education programmes and institutions for sustainability and global competitiveness.
Vision
Guarantee Zimbabwe as a regional leader in the creative use of new and existing knowledge, skills, attitudes, and resources through the local mobilization and provision of quality higher and tertiary education.
Core-Values
- patriotism
- creativity
- integrity
- entrepreneurship
- professionalism