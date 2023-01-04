Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 5:
|Line 5:
==History==
==History==
Deputy Minister - [[Godfrey Gandawa]]
Deputy Minister - [[Godfrey Gandawa]]
|+
|+
==Mission Statement==
==Mission Statement==
Revision as of 10:56, 4 January 2023
Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe.
History
Deputy Minister - Godfrey Gandawa
See Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
Mission Statement
Provide an effective system for the production of patriotic and competent high-level manpower through the provision and accreditation of higher and tertiary education programmes and institutions for sustainability and global competitiveness.
Vision
Guarantee Zimbabwe as a regional leader in the creative use of new and existing knowledge, skills, attitudes, and resources through the local mobilization and provision of quality higher and tertiary education.
Core-Values
- patriotism
- creativity
- integrity
- entrepreneurship
- professionalism