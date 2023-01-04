Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development"

Pindula

See [[Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education]]. <br/>
 
 +
==Mission Statement==
 
Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe.

See Education in Zimbabwe.

History

Deputy Minister - Godfrey Gandawa

See Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
See Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

Mission Statement

Provide an effective system for the production of patriotic and competent high-level manpower through the provision and accreditation of higher and tertiary education programmes and institutions for sustainability and global competitiveness.

Vision

Guarantee Zimbabwe as a regional leader in the creative use of new and existing knowledge, skills, attitudes, and resources through the local mobilization and provision of quality higher and tertiary education.

Core-Values

  • patriotism
  • creativity
  • integrity
  • entrepreneurship
  • professionalism

References

