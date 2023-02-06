Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development"

In '''2014''', at the Zanu PF Party Congress, [[Oppah Muchinguri]] and [[Grace Mugabe]] went on a crusade denouncing what they called divisive elements in Zanu PF. Soon after, Muchinguri was one of the people appointed by [[Robert Mugabe]] in the cabinet reshuffle later that year. She was given the post of Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education which was previously led by [[Olivia Muchena]] who was dismissed on allegations of factionalism. <ref name="herald">L Mataire [http://www.herald.co.zw/mujuru-betrayed-our-trust/ Mujuru Betrayed Our Trust], ''The Herald'', Published:13 December 14, Retrieved:15 December 14</ref>

Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe.

History

Deputy Minister - Godfrey Gandawa

In 2014, at the Zanu PF Party Congress, Oppah Muchinguri and Grace Mugabe went on a crusade denouncing what they called divisive elements in Zanu PF. Soon after, Muchinguri was one of the people appointed by Robert Mugabe in the cabinet reshuffle later that year. She was given the post of Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education which was previously led by Olivia Muchena who was dismissed on allegations of factionalism. [1]

Mission Statement

Provide an effective system for the production of patriotic and competent high-level manpower through the provision and accreditation of higher and tertiary education programmes and institutions for sustainability and global competitiveness.

Vision

Guarantee Zimbabwe as a regional leader in the creative use of new and existing knowledge, skills, attitudes, and resources through the local mobilization and provision of quality higher and tertiary education.

Core-Values

patriotism

creativity

integrity

entrepreneurship

professionalism

