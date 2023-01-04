Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education"

Pindula

'''Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education''' was the government ministry tasked with overseeing the high school and tertiary education in Zimbabwe. It oversaw examination boards [[HEXCO]] and [[ZIMSEC]].
==History==
See [[Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development]]. <br/>
==References==

History

See Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development.


References

