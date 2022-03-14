Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage"

Pindula

'''Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage''' is a Ministry under the [[Government of Zimbabwe]]. The minister responsible is [[Kazembe Kazembe]]. It governs several matters including the following:
 
*[[Zimbabwe Republic Police]],
*Registrar General,
*Immigration;
*[[National Archives of Zimbabwe]],
*[[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]],
*Board of Censors,
*Lotteries and Gaming Board
See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>
See [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]. <br/>
  
 
==FUNCTIONS==
 
FUNCTIONS

  • Provide internal security, law and order;
  • Register and issue national identification documents;
  • Register birth and death certificates;
  • Acquire, preserve and provide access to national heritage
  • (promotion of Nationhood and Statehood);
  • Regulate public entertainment and general publications;
  • Regulate entry and exit of people in and out of Zimbabwe;
  • License, authorise and supervise gaming activities;
  • Combat corruption;
  • Cattle branding certification;
  • Vet refugees;
  • Formulate and implement policies; and
  • Manage human and financial resources

