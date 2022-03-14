Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage"
|
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage''' is a Ministry under the [[Government of Zimbabwe]]. The minister responsible is [[Kazembe Kazembe]]. It governs several matters including the following:
'''Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage''' is a Ministry under the [[Government of Zimbabwe]]. The minister responsible is [[Kazembe Kazembe]]. It governs several matters including the following:
|−
*[[Zimbabwe Republic Police]],
|+
* [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]],
|−
*Registrar General
|+
* Registrar General
|−
*Immigration
|+
* Immigration
|−
*[[National Archives of Zimbabwe]]
|+
* [[National Archives of Zimbabwe]]
|−
*[[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]]
|+
* [[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]]
|−
*Board of Censors
|+
* Board of Censors
|−
*Lotteries and Gaming Board
|+
* Lotteries and Gaming Board
|+
|+
==FUNCTIONS==
==FUNCTIONS==
Revision as of 11:33, 14 March 2022
Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe. The minister responsible is Kazembe Kazembe. It governs several matters including the following:
- Zimbabwe Republic Police,
- Registrar General
- Immigration
- National Archives of Zimbabwe
- National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe
- Board of Censors
- Lotteries and Gaming Board
See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.
See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.
FUNCTIONS
- Provide internal security, law and order;
- Register and issue national identification documents;
- Register birth and death certificates;
- Acquire, preserve and provide access to national heritage
- (promotion of Nationhood and Statehood);
- Regulate public entertainment and general publications;
- Regulate entry and exit of people in and out of Zimbabwe;
- License, authorise and supervise gaming activities;
- Combat corruption;
- Cattle branding certification;
- Vet refugees;
- Formulate and implement policies; and
- Manage human and financial resources