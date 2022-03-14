Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage"

In 1980, [[Joshua Nkomo]] was Minister of Home Affairs.

Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe. The minister responsible is Kazembe Kazembe. It governs several matters including the following:

History

In 1980, Joshua Nkomo was Minister of Home Affairs.

FUNCTIONS

Provide internal security, law and order;

Register and issue national identification documents;

Register birth and death certificates;

Acquire, preserve and provide access to national heritage

(promotion of Nationhood and Statehood);

Regulate public entertainment and general publications;

Regulate entry and exit of people in and out of Zimbabwe;

License, authorise and supervise gaming activities;

Combat corruption;

Cattle branding certification;

Vet refugees;

Formulate and implement policies; and

Manage human and financial resources