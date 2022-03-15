Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage"

Page Discussion
 
Line 8: Line 8:
 
* [[Lotteries and Gaming Board]]
 
* [[Lotteries and Gaming Board]]
  
See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>
+
==History==
 +
In '''1980''', the Minister of Home Affairs was [[Joshua Nkomo]]. See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>
 
See [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]. <br/>
 
See [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]. <br/>
 
==History==
 
In 1980, [[Joshua Nkomo]] was Minister of Home Affairs.
 
  
 
==FUNCTIONS==
 
==FUNCTIONS==
Line 31: Line 29:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
  
 
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
 
[[Category:Government Ministries]]

Latest revision as of 07:56, 15 March 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe. The minister responsible is Kazembe Kazembe. It governs several matters including the following:

History

In 1980, the Minister of Home Affairs was Joshua Nkomo. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.
See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.

FUNCTIONS

  • Provide internal security, law and order;
  • Register and issue national identification documents;
  • Register birth and death certificates;
  • Acquire, preserve and provide access to national heritage
  • (promotion of Nationhood and Statehood);
  • Regulate public entertainment and general publications;
  • Regulate entry and exit of people in and out of Zimbabwe;
  • License, authorise and supervise gaming activities;
  • Combat corruption;
  • Cattle branding certification;
  • Vet refugees;
  • Formulate and implement policies; and
  • Manage human and financial resources

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ministry_of_Home_Affairs_and_Cultural_Heritage&oldid=115826"