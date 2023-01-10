Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage"

Pindula

In '''1980''', the Minister of Home Affairs was [[Joshua Nkomo]]. See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>
 
See [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]. <br/>
 
 +
 +
[[Ziyambi Ziyambi]] would be appointed as the Deputy Minister of '''Home Affairs''' thereafter in '''September 2013'''. <ref name="HeraldAppointment">[http://www.herald.co.zw/cabinet-swearing-in-live-blog/ Cabinet Announcement Live Blog], ''Herald'', Published: 10 Sep 2013, Retrieved: 14 Jul 2015</ref>
  
 
In '''December 2022''', [[Aaron Nhepera]] was moved as Permanent Secretary from the [[Ministry of Home Affairs]] and appointed the new secretary for [[Defence]].  
 
Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe. The minister responsible is Kazembe Kazembe. It governs several matters including the following:

History

In 1980, the Minister of Home Affairs was Joshua Nkomo. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.
See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.

Ziyambi Ziyambi would be appointed as the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs thereafter in September 2013. [1]

In December 2022, Aaron Nhepera was moved as Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Home Affairs and appointed the new secretary for Defence. He was replaced by Dr Gerald Gwinji – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. [2]

FUNCTIONS

  • Provide internal security, law and order;
  • Register and issue national identification documents;
  • Register birth and death certificates;
  • Acquire, preserve and provide access to national heritage
  • (promotion of Nationhood and Statehood);
  • Regulate public entertainment and general publications;
  • Regulate entry and exit of people in and out of Zimbabwe;
  • License, authorise and supervise gaming activities;
  • Combat corruption;
  • Cattle branding certification;
  • Vet refugees;
  • Formulate and implement policies; and
  • Manage human and financial resources

References

  1. Cabinet Announcement Live Blog, Herald, Published: 10 Sep 2013, Retrieved: 14 Jul 2015
  2. President Mnangagwa Reassigns Former CIO Boss, Pindula, Published: 19 December 2022, Retrieved: 20 December 2022
