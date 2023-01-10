Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage"
Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe. The minister responsible is Kazembe Kazembe. It governs several matters including the following:
- Zimbabwe Republic Police,
- Registrar General
- Immigration
- National Archives of Zimbabwe
- National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe
- Board of Censors
- Lotteries and Gaming Board
History
In 1980, the Minister of Home Affairs was Joshua Nkomo. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.
See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.
Ziyambi Ziyambi would be appointed as the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs thereafter in September 2013. [1]
In December 2022, Aaron Nhepera was moved as Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Home Affairs and appointed the new secretary for Defence. He was replaced by Dr Gerald Gwinji – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. [2]
FUNCTIONS
- Provide internal security, law and order;
- Register and issue national identification documents;
- Register birth and death certificates;
- Acquire, preserve and provide access to national heritage
- (promotion of Nationhood and Statehood);
- Regulate public entertainment and general publications;
- Regulate entry and exit of people in and out of Zimbabwe;
- License, authorise and supervise gaming activities;
- Combat corruption;
- Cattle branding certification;
- Vet refugees;
- Formulate and implement policies; and
- Manage human and financial resources
