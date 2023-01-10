Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage"

In '''December 2022''', [[Aaron Nhepera]] was moved as Permanent Secretary from the [[Ministry of Home Affairs]] and appointed the new secretary for [[Defence]].

[[Ziyambi Ziyambi]] would be appointed as the Deputy Minister of '''Home Affairs''' thereafter in '''September 2013'''. <ref name="HeraldAppointment">[http://www.herald.co.zw/cabinet-swearing-in-live-blog/ Cabinet Announcement Live Blog], ''Herald'', Published: 10 Sep 2013, Retrieved: 14 Jul 2015</ref>

In '''1980''', the Minister of Home Affairs was [[Joshua Nkomo]]. See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>

Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe. The minister responsible is Kazembe Kazembe. It governs several matters including the following:

History

In 1980, the Minister of Home Affairs was Joshua Nkomo. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.

See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.



In December 2022, Aaron Nhepera was moved as Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Home Affairs and appointed the new secretary for Defence. He was replaced by Dr Gerald Gwinji – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. [2]

FUNCTIONS

Provide internal security, law and order;

Register and issue national identification documents;

Register birth and death certificates;

Acquire, preserve and provide access to national heritage

(promotion of Nationhood and Statehood);

Regulate public entertainment and general publications;

Regulate entry and exit of people in and out of Zimbabwe;

License, authorise and supervise gaming activities;

Combat corruption;

Cattle branding certification;

Vet refugees;

Formulate and implement policies; and

Manage human and financial resources