Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage"

Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe. The minister responsible is Kazembe Kazembe. It governs several matters including the following:


FUNCTIONS

  • Provide internal security, law and order;
  • Register and issue national identification documents;
  • Register birth and death certificates;
  • Acquire, preserve and provide access to national heritage
  • (promotion of Nationhood and Statehood);
  • Regulate public entertainment and general publications;
  • Regulate entry and exit of people in and out of Zimbabwe;
  • License, authorise and supervise gaming activities;
  • Combat corruption;
  • Cattle branding certification;
  • Vet refugees;
  • Formulate and implement policies; and
  • Manage human and financial resources

