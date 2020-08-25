Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage"
Latest revision as of 18:54, 25 August 2020
Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe. The minister responsible is Kazembe Kazembe. It governs several matters including the following:
- Zimbabwe Republic Police,
- Registrar General,
- Immigration;
- National Archives of Zimbabwe,
- National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe,
- Board of Censors,
- Lotteries and Gaming Board
FUNCTIONS
- Provide internal security, law and order;
- Register and issue national identification documents;
- Register birth and death certificates;
- Acquire, preserve and provide access to national heritage
- (promotion of Nationhood and Statehood);
- Regulate public entertainment and general publications;
- Regulate entry and exit of people in and out of Zimbabwe;
- License, authorise and supervise gaming activities;
- Combat corruption;
- Cattle branding certification;
- Vet refugees;
- Formulate and implement policies; and
- Manage human and financial resources