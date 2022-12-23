Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Industry and Commerce"

* Formulate and facilitate the implementation of industrial policies and strategic frameworks that promote industrial and commercial growth;

Former Minister was [[Mike Bimha]], '''2014'''. Then called Ministry of '''Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development'''.

Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development is a Ministry in the government of [[Zimbabwe]].

History

Functions

Promote entrepreneurship and intra-preneurship;

Promote, maintain and develop mutually advantageous trade and trade relations with foreign countries and businesses;

Develop and implement strategies to promote consumer protection; and

Oversee the operations of parastatals, state enterprises and grant-aided institutions that fall within the jurisdiction of the Ministry.