Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Industry and Commerce"

Latest revision as of 07:10, 23 December 2022

Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe.

History

Former Minister was Mike Bimha, 2014. Then called Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development.

Functions

  • Formulate and facilitate the implementation of industrial policies and strategic frameworks that promote industrial and commercial growth;
  • Promote entrepreneurship and intra-preneurship;
  • Promote, maintain and develop mutually advantageous trade and trade relations with foreign countries and businesses;
  • Develop and implement strategies to promote consumer protection; and
  • Oversee the operations of parastatals, state enterprises and grant-aided institutions that fall within the jurisdiction of the Ministry.

References

