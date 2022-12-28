Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Industry and Commerce"
Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe.
History
Chiratidzo Mabuwa is a former deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, appointed in September 2013.
Former Minister was Mike Bimha, 2014. Then called Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development.
Functions
- Formulate and facilitate the implementation of industrial policies and strategic frameworks that promote industrial and commercial growth;
- Promote entrepreneurship and intra-preneurship;
- Promote, maintain and develop mutually advantageous trade and trade relations with foreign countries and businesses;
- Develop and implement strategies to promote consumer protection; and
- Oversee the operations of parastatals, state enterprises and grant-aided institutions that fall within the jurisdiction of the Ministry.