Ministry of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services is
Ministry of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services is in the government of [[Zimbabwe]]
FUNCTIONS
FUNCTIONS
* Dynamic media and information policies that promote rights, the country’s development and national sovereignty.
* Dynamic media and information policies that promote rights, the country’s development and national sovereignty.
==References==
==References==
Ministry of Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services / Media, Information and Broadcasting Services is in the government of Zimbabwe.
See Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe.
FUNCTIONS
- Dynamic media and information policies that promote rights, the country’s development and national sovereignty.
- Administration of information-related Acts for fulfillment and compliance.
- Information services to the citizenry on Government policies, programmes, and other public issues.
- Articulation of Government position and views on national issues.
- Articulating Zimbabwe’s position and view internationally.
- Supporting government Ministries and department in the development of information-related structures; in the development and expression of national culture, as well as forging national unity, identity, cohesion, and consensus;
- Image-building of Government and the country;
- Providing rural information services to bridge the information divide;
- Providing platforms for artists;
- Participating in Fairs, Shows, and Exhibitions;
- Providing Training in information and media skills;
- Regulating Information and the media industry;
- Laying media infrastructure and platforms;
- Diarizing Government events and activities
SERVICES UNDER THE MINISTRY OF INFORMATION, MEDIA AND BROADCASTING SERVICES
- Media Liaison
- Content Development and Production Services
- Rural Communication Services
- Urban Communication Services
- International Communication Services
- Finance, Administration, Human Resources and Internal Audit
- Broadcasting Services
- Transmission Services
- New Agency Services
- Books Services
- Training (Media, Information and Film)
- Archival material Storage and Retrieval
- Licensing and Regulatory Services