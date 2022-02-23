Pindula

Ministry of Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services / Media, Information and Broadcasting Services is in the government of Zimbabwe.

See Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe.

FUNCTIONS

  • Dynamic media and information policies that promote rights, the country’s development and national sovereignty.
  • Administration of information-related Acts for fulfillment and compliance.
  • Information services to the citizenry on Government policies, programmes, and other public issues.
  • Articulation of Government position and views on national issues.
  • Articulating Zimbabwe’s position and view internationally.
  • Supporting government Ministries and department in the development of information-related structures; in the development and expression of national culture, as well as forging national unity, identity, cohesion, and consensus;
  • Image-building of Government and the country;
  • Providing rural information services to bridge the information divide;
  • Providing platforms for artists;
  • Participating in Fairs, Shows, and Exhibitions;
  • Providing Training in information and media skills;
  • Regulating Information and the media industry;
  • Laying media infrastructure and platforms;
  • Diarizing Government events and activities

SERVICES UNDER THE MINISTRY OF INFORMATION, MEDIA AND BROADCASTING SERVICES

  • Media Liaison
  • Content Development and Production Services
  • Rural Communication Services
  • Urban Communication Services
  • International Communication Services
  • Finance, Administration, Human Resources and Internal Audit
  • Broadcasting Services
  • Transmission Services
  • New Agency Services
  • Books Services
  • Training (Media, Information and Film)
  • Archival material Storage and Retrieval
  • Licensing and Regulatory Services

References

