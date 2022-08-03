== Services under the Ministry of Information , Media and Broadcasting Services ==

* Administration of information-related Acts for fulfillment and compliance.

* Dynamic media and information policies that promote rights, the country’s development and national sovereignty.

See [[Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services]]. <br/>

In '''1987''', these functions were handled by the Ministry of Information, Posts and Telecommunications, under [[Nathan Shamuyarira]]. It was responsible for news dissemination through the mass media and for the postal and telecommunications services. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022'' </ref>

Ministry of '''Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services''' / Media, Information and Broadcasting Services is in the government of [[Zimbabwe]].

History

Functions

Information services to the citizenry on Government policies, programmes, and other public issues.

Articulation of Government position and views on national issues.

Articulating Zimbabwe’s position and view internationally.

Supporting government Ministries and department in the development of information-related structures; in the development and expression of national culture, as well as forging national unity, identity, cohesion, and consensus;

Image-building of Government and the country;

Providing rural information services to bridge the information divide;

Providing platforms for artists;

Participating in Fairs, Shows, and Exhibitions;

Providing Training in information and media skills;

Regulating Information and the media industry;

Laying media infrastructure and platforms;

Diarizing Government events and activities

Media Liaison

Content Development and Production Services

Rural Communication Services

Urban Communication Services

International Communication Services

Finance, Administration, Human Resources and Internal Audit

Broadcasting Services

Transmission Services

New Agency Services

Books Services

Training (Media, Information and Film)

Archival material Storage and Retrieval

Licensing and Regulatory Services

References