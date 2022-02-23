Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services"

* Develop an enabling environment for the creation of a knowledge-based society that transgresses across all levels of society;

* Develop appropriate policies and strategies that enhance provision of ICT, telecommunications, postal and courier services;

'''Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services''' is a Ministry in the [[Government of Zimbabwe]]. It oversees :

Background

This ministry aims to develop an enabling environment for the creation of a knowledge based society that transgresses across all levels of the society.

Pincipals

Minister - Jenfan Muswere

Permanent Secretary - Sam Kundishora

FUNCTIONS

Develop appropriate policies and strategies that enhance provision of ICT, telecommunications, postal and courier services;

Develop an enabling environment for the creation of a knowledge-based society that transgresses across all levels of society;

Spearhead the development of appropriate regulatory frameworks that facilitate the promotion of information communication technology, telecommunications, postal and courier services;

Champion and promote ICT literacy and utilization in the country in order to enhance regional and international competitiveness as a nation;

Develop ICT access channels e.g. information kiosks and community information centres for the less privileged members of society to have access to developmental information;

Establish and manage an e-government framework structures and applications at national level;

Evaluate the impact of ICT, telecommunications, postal courier services across all sectors of the economy;

Champion, promote and coordinate national ICT, telecommunications, postal and courier research and development of cost effective software, hardware and infrastructure so that it reaches best international standards;

Develop supportive and enabling communications infrastructure to ensure equitable access to ICTs by all citizens including disadvantaged groups and rural communities;

Introduce and enforce stringent quality of service standards in the provision of ICTs;

Create a conducive environment for investment in the areas of ICTs, telecommunications, postal and couriers services through public private partnerships; and

Exercise oversight over parastatals and state owned enterprises under the Ministry.