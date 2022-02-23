Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services"

Pindula

'''Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services''' is a Ministry in the [[Government of Zimbabwe]]. It oversees:
'''Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services''', in '''2020''', was a Ministry in the [[Government of Zimbabwe]]. It oversaw:
 
See [[Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services]].
  
 
==Background==
==Pincipals==
 
*Minister - [[Jenfan Muswere]]
* Minister - [[Jenfan Muswere]]
*Permanent Secretary - Sam Kundishora
* Permanent Secretary - Sam Kundishora
  
 
==FUNCTIONS==
 
 
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
 
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services
TypeGovernmental Organisation
Headquarters76 Samora Machel Avenue, 7th Floor, Bank Chambers
Location
Minister
Jenfan Muswere
Key people
Sam Kundishora (Permanent Secretary)
Websitehttp://www.ictministry.gov.zw/
RemarksTel: (+263) 24 707347

Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, in 2020, was a Ministry in the Government of Zimbabwe. It oversaw:

See Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Background

This ministry aims to develop an enabling environment for the creation of a knowledge based society that transgresses across all levels of the society.

Pincipals

FUNCTIONS

  • Develop appropriate policies and strategies that enhance provision of ICT, telecommunications, postal and courier services;
  • Develop an enabling environment for the creation of a knowledge-based society that transgresses across all levels of society;
  • Spearhead the development of appropriate regulatory frameworks that facilitate the promotion of information communication technology, telecommunications, postal and courier services;
  • Champion and promote ICT literacy and utilization in the country in order to enhance regional and international competitiveness as a nation;
  • Develop ICT access channels e.g. information kiosks and community information centres for the less privileged members of society to have access to developmental information;
  • Establish and manage an e-government framework structures and applications at national level;
  • Evaluate the impact of ICT, telecommunications, postal courier services across all sectors of the economy;
  • Champion, promote and coordinate national ICT, telecommunications, postal and courier research and development of cost effective software, hardware and infrastructure so that it reaches best international standards;
  • Develop supportive and enabling communications infrastructure to ensure equitable access to ICTs by all citizens including disadvantaged groups and rural communities;
  • Introduce and enforce stringent quality of service standards in the provision of ICTs;
  • Create a conducive environment for investment in the areas of ICTs, telecommunications, postal and couriers services through public private partnerships; and
  • Exercise oversight over parastatals and state owned enterprises under the Ministry.

