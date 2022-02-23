Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services"
|
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 68:
|Line 68:
}}
}}
|−
'''Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services'''
|+
'''Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services'''a Ministry in the [[Government of Zimbabwe]]. It :
*[[NetOne Zimbabwe]]
*[[NetOne Zimbabwe]]
*[[TelOne]]
*[[TelOne]]
*[[Zimpost]]
*[[Zimpost]]
*ZARNet
*ZARNet
|+
|+
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 78:
|Line 80:
==Pincipals==
==Pincipals==
|−
*Minister - [[Jenfan Muswere]]
|+
* Minister - [[Jenfan Muswere]]
|−
*Permanent Secretary - Sam Kundishora
|+
* Permanent Secretary - Sam Kundishora
==FUNCTIONS==
==FUNCTIONS==
|−
* Develop appropriate policies and strategies that enhance provision of ICT, telecommunications, postal and courier services;
* Develop appropriate policies and strategies that enhance provision of ICT, telecommunications, postal and courier services;
* Develop an enabling environment for the creation of a knowledge-based society that transgresses across all levels of society;
* Develop an enabling environment for the creation of a knowledge-based society that transgresses across all levels of society;
|Line 100:
|Line 101:
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 17:29, 23 February 2022
|Type
|Governmental Organisation
|Headquarters
|76 Samora Machel Avenue, 7th Floor, Bank Chambers
|Location
Minister
|Jenfan Muswere
Key people
|Sam Kundishora (Permanent Secretary)
|Website
|http://www.ictministry.gov.zw/
|Remarks
|Tel: (+263) 24 707347
Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, in 2020, was a Ministry in the Government of Zimbabwe. It oversaw:
- NetOne Zimbabwe
- TelOne
- Zimpost
- ZARNet
See Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.
Background
This ministry aims to develop an enabling environment for the creation of a knowledge based society that transgresses across all levels of the society.
Pincipals
- Minister - Jenfan Muswere
- Permanent Secretary - Sam Kundishora
FUNCTIONS
- Develop appropriate policies and strategies that enhance provision of ICT, telecommunications, postal and courier services;
- Develop an enabling environment for the creation of a knowledge-based society that transgresses across all levels of society;
- Spearhead the development of appropriate regulatory frameworks that facilitate the promotion of information communication technology, telecommunications, postal and courier services;
- Champion and promote ICT literacy and utilization in the country in order to enhance regional and international competitiveness as a nation;
- Develop ICT access channels e.g. information kiosks and community information centres for the less privileged members of society to have access to developmental information;
- Establish and manage an e-government framework structures and applications at national level;
- Evaluate the impact of ICT, telecommunications, postal courier services across all sectors of the economy;
- Champion, promote and coordinate national ICT, telecommunications, postal and courier research and development of cost effective software, hardware and infrastructure so that it reaches best international standards;
- Develop supportive and enabling communications infrastructure to ensure equitable access to ICTs by all citizens including disadvantaged groups and rural communities;
- Introduce and enforce stringent quality of service standards in the provision of ICTs;
- Create a conducive environment for investment in the areas of ICTs, telecommunications, postal and couriers services through public private partnerships; and
- Exercise oversight over parastatals and state owned enterprises under the Ministry.