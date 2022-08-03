Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services"

In '''1987''', these functions were handled by the '''Ministry of Information, Posts and Telecommunications''', under [[Nathan Shamuyarira]]. It was responsible for news dissemination through the mass media and for the postal and telecommunications services. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022'' </ref>

Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, in 2020, was a Ministry in the Government of Zimbabwe. It oversaw:

See Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.



History

Background

This ministry aims to develop an enabling environment for the creation of a knowledge based society that transgresses across all levels of the society.

Pincipals

Minister - Jenfan Muswere

Permanent Secretary - Sam Kundishora

FUNCTIONS

Develop appropriate policies and strategies that enhance provision of ICT, telecommunications, postal and courier services;

Develop an enabling environment for the creation of a knowledge-based society that transgresses across all levels of society;

Spearhead the development of appropriate regulatory frameworks that facilitate the promotion of information communication technology, telecommunications, postal and courier services;

Champion and promote ICT literacy and utilization in the country in order to enhance regional and international competitiveness as a nation;

Develop ICT access channels e.g. information kiosks and community information centres for the less privileged members of society to have access to developmental information;

Establish and manage an e-government framework structures and applications at national level;

Evaluate the impact of ICT, telecommunications, postal courier services across all sectors of the economy;

Champion, promote and coordinate national ICT, telecommunications, postal and courier research and development of cost effective software, hardware and infrastructure so that it reaches best international standards;

Develop supportive and enabling communications infrastructure to ensure equitable access to ICTs by all citizens including disadvantaged groups and rural communities;

Introduce and enforce stringent quality of service standards in the provision of ICTs;

Create a conducive environment for investment in the areas of ICTs, telecommunications, postal and couriers services through public private partnerships; and

Exercise oversight over parastatals and state owned enterprises under the Ministry.

References