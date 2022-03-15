* Attending parliamentary sessions (as and when Parliament is sitting)

Filling in of distribution voucher and distribution 1 day

===Distribution of copies of the Constitution===

To register and protect the proprietary rights in land, formal business organizations and Intellectual Property in a manner which seeks to enhance rapid economic development.

In '''1980''', the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs was [[Simbi Mubako]]. See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>

'''Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs''' is a Ministry in the government of [[Zimbabwe]]. The ministry is headed by the Minister and a permanent secretary who oversees the day to day administration duties of the ministry. The Minister and Permanent Secretary are [[Ziyambi Ziyambi]] and [[Virginia Mabhiza]].

History

In 1980, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs was Simbi Mubako. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.



Departments, Commitment And Standards

Deeds, Companies And Intellectual Property

To register and protect the proprietary rights in land, formal business organizations and Intellectual Property in a manner which seeks to enhance rapid economic development.

All complaints arising from their failure to fulfill the undertakings stated in this department and or any other complaint should be lodged with:

Registrar of Deeds or Registrar of Companies or Registrar of Trade Marks, Patents and Industrial Designs. On the following contact details: P.O. Box CY 177, Causeway, Harare or P.O. Box 214, Bulawayo Telephone : (04) 775544/6, 777373 Fax : (04)777372 Website : www.dcip.gov.zw

Constitutional And Parliamentary Affairs

Bookfares and Exhibitions

Preparation of concepts papers and budgets 5 days

Logistical arrangements 1 month

Development and gathering of materials 2 weeks

Attending exhibitions and distribution of materials 5 days

Drafting reports 5 days

Campaigns through mass media

Logistical arrangements 3 days

Preparation of talking points 1 week

Attending Radio Show 1 hour

Advocacy meetings

Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days

Logistical arrangements 1 month

Pre-visits to provinces 3 weeks

Development and gathering of materials 2 weeks

Attaining Advocacy meetings and distribution of materials 4 weeks

Drafting the report 5 days

Distribution of copies of the Constitution

Awareness Campaigns Approximate time

Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days

Logistical arrangements 4 weeks

Pre-visits to provinces 3 weeks

Development and gathering of materials 3 months

Attending awareness workshops 3 months

Drafting the report 3 weeks

Alignment of legislation to The Constitution

Identifying new Acts for alignment 4 weeks

Logistical arrangements 2 weeks

Attending alignment meetings 2 months

Preparation of minutes 2 weeks

Drafting or periodic reviews 1 week

Functional Parliament approximate Time

Drafting Second Reading Speeches 1 week

Drafting answers for questions without notice 3 days

Drafting reminder letters 1 day

Public Sector accountability and transparency laws

Drafting layman’s constituency 2 months

Development Fund Bill



