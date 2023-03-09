The matter was presided over by Justice Mushore. Residents were represented by Mr [[Tendai Biti]], a member of [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]]. <ref name="Victory for residents on devolution"> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/victory-for-residents-on-devolution/ Victory for residents on devolution], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 2 October 2020, Retrieved: 9 March 2023''</ref>

The [[Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing|Minister of Local Government Rural and Urban Development]] was the first respondent with the '''Minister of Justice Legal and Financial Affairs''' being the second respondent the [[Ministry of Finance and Economic Development|Minister of Finance and Economic Development]] was the third respondent.

<blockquote> Any or all of the respondents shall, within a period of six (6) months, that is to say, by '''31 March 2021''' submit a bill or Bills for gazetting by the Parliament of Zimbabwe which Bill or Bills will give effect to an Act of Parliament governing the devolution of powers as contemplated in Chapter 14 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. </blockquote>

On devolution, '''Combined Harare Residents Association''' (CHRA), [[Community Water Alliance]] (CWA) and Member of Parliament [[Allan Markham|Rusty Markham]] went to court in '''2023''', and in '''October''', the High Court ordered that:

[[Ziyambi Ziyambi]] was the Minister of '''Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs'''. (Sometime after 2014.)

In '''1980''', the Minister of '''Justice and Constitutional Affairs''' was [[Simbi Mubako]]. See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>

Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe. The ministry is headed by the Minister and a permanent secretary who oversees the day to day administration duties of the ministry. The Minister and Permanent Secretary are Ziyambi Ziyambi and Virginia Mabhiza.

History

Devolution

Departments, Commitment And Standards

Deeds, Companies And Intellectual Property

To register and protect the proprietary rights in land, formal business organizations and Intellectual Property in a manner which seeks to enhance rapid economic development.

All complaints arising from their failure to fulfill the undertakings stated in this department and or any other complaint should be lodged with:

Registrar of Deeds or Registrar of Companies or Registrar of Trade Marks, Patents and Industrial Designs. On the following contact details: P.O. Box CY 177, Causeway, Harare or P.O. Box 214, Bulawayo Telephone : (04) 775544/6, 777373 Fax : (04)777372 Website : www.dcip.gov.zw

Constitutional And Parliamentary Affairs

Bookfares and Exhibitions

Preparation of concepts papers and budgets 5 days

Logistical arrangements 1 month

Development and gathering of materials 2 weeks

Attending exhibitions and distribution of materials 5 days

Drafting reports 5 days

Campaigns through mass media

Logistical arrangements 3 days

Preparation of talking points 1 week

Attending Radio Show 1 hour

Advocacy meetings

Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days

Logistical arrangements 1 month

Pre-visits to provinces 3 weeks

Development and gathering of materials 2 weeks

Attaining Advocacy meetings and distribution of materials 4 weeks

Drafting the report 5 days

Distribution of copies of the Constitution

Filling in of distribution voucher and distribution 1 day

Awareness Campaigns Approximate time

Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days

Logistical arrangements 4 weeks

Pre-visits to provinces 3 weeks

Development and gathering of materials 3 months

Attending awareness workshops 3 months

Drafting the report 3 weeks

Alignment of legislation to The Constitution

Identifying new Acts for alignment 4 weeks

Logistical arrangements 2 weeks

Attending alignment meetings 2 months

Preparation of minutes 2 weeks

Drafting or periodic reviews 1 week

Functional Parliament approximate Time

Drafting Second Reading Speeches 1 week

Drafting answers for questions without notice 3 days

Drafting reminder letters 1 day

Attending parliamentary sessions (as and when Parliament is sitting)

Public Sector accountability and transparency laws

Drafting layman’s constituency 2 months

Development Fund Bill



