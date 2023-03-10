Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
On devolution, '''Combined Harare Residents Association''' (CHRA), [[Community Water Alliance]] (CWA) and Member of Parliament [[Allan Markham|Rusty Markham]] went to court in '''2023''', and in '''October''', the High Court ordered that:
On devolution, '''Combined Harare Residents Association''' (CHRA), [[Community Water Alliance]] (CWA) and Member of Parliament [[Allan Markham|Rusty Markham]] went to court in '''2023''', and in '''October''', the High Court ordered that:
<blockquote> Any or all of the respondents shall, within a period of six (6) months, that is to say, by '''31 March 2021''' submit a bill or Bills for gazetting by the Parliament of Zimbabwe which Bill or Bills will give effect to an Act of Parliament governing the devolution of powers as contemplated in Chapter 14 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. </blockquote>
<blockquote> Any or all of the respondents shall, within a period of six (6) months, that is to say, by '''31 March 2021''' submit a bill or Bills for gazetting by the Parliament of Zimbabwe which Bill or Bills will give effect to an Act of Parliament governing the devolution of powers as contemplated in Chapter 14 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. </blockquote>
|−
The [[Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing|Minister of Local Government Rural and Urban Development]] was the first respondent with the '''Minister of Justice Legal and
|+
The [[Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing|Minister of Local Government Rural and Urban Development]] was the first respondent with the '''Minister of Justice Legal and Affairs''' being the second respondent the [[Ministry of Finance and Economic Development|Minister of Finance and Economic Development]] was the third respondent.
The matter was presided over by Justice Mushore. Residents were represented by Mr [[Tendai Biti]], a member of [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]]. <ref name="Victory for residents on devolution"> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/victory-for-residents-on-devolution/ Victory for residents on devolution], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 2 October 2020, Retrieved: 9 March 2023''</ref>
The matter was presided over by Justice Mushore. Residents were represented by Mr [[Tendai Biti]], a member of [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]]. <ref name="Victory for residents on devolution"> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/victory-for-residents-on-devolution/ Victory for residents on devolution], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 2 October 2020, Retrieved: 9 March 2023''</ref>
|+
|+
==Departments, Commitment And Standards==
==Departments, Commitment And Standards==
Latest revision as of 09:48, 10 March 2023
Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe. The ministry is headed by the Minister and a permanent secretary who oversees the day to day administration duties of the ministry. The Minister and Permanent Secretary are Ziyambi Ziyambi and Virginia Mabhiza.
History
In 1980, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs was Simbi Mubako. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.
Ziyambi Ziyambi was the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. (Sometime after 2014.)
Devolution
On devolution, Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), Community Water Alliance (CWA) and Member of Parliament Rusty Markham went to court in 2023, and in October, the High Court ordered that:
Any or all of the respondents shall, within a period of six (6) months, that is to say, by 31 March 2021 submit a bill or Bills for gazetting by the Parliament of Zimbabwe which Bill or Bills will give effect to an Act of Parliament governing the devolution of powers as contemplated in Chapter 14 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.
The Minister of Local Government Rural and Urban Development was the first respondent with the Minister of Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs being the second respondent the Minister of Finance and Economic Development was the third respondent. The matter was presided over by Justice Mushore. Residents were represented by Mr Tendai Biti, a member of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. [1]
As of March 2023, none of the respondents had complied with the court order, meaning all the government ministers were in contempt of court.
Departments, Commitment And Standards
Deeds, Companies And Intellectual Property
To register and protect the proprietary rights in land, formal business organizations and Intellectual Property in a manner which seeks to enhance rapid economic development.
All complaints arising from their failure to fulfill the undertakings stated in this department and or any other complaint should be lodged with:
Registrar of Deeds or Registrar of Companies or Registrar of Trade Marks, Patents and Industrial Designs. On the following contact details: P.O. Box CY 177, Causeway, Harare or P.O. Box 214, Bulawayo Telephone : (04) 775544/6, 777373 Fax : (04)777372 Website : www.dcip.gov.zw
Constitutional And Parliamentary Affairs
Bookfares and Exhibitions
- Preparation of concepts papers and budgets 5 days
- Logistical arrangements 1 month
- Development and gathering of materials 2 weeks
- Attending exhibitions and distribution of materials 5 days
- Drafting reports 5 days
Campaigns through mass media
- Logistical arrangements 3 days
- Preparation of talking points 1 week
- Attending Radio Show 1 hour
Advocacy meetings
- Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days
- Logistical arrangements 1 month
- Pre-visits to provinces 3 weeks
- Development and gathering of materials 2 weeks
- Attaining Advocacy meetings and distribution of materials 4 weeks
- Drafting the report 5 days
Distribution of copies of the Constitution
Filling in of distribution voucher and distribution 1 day
Awareness Campaigns Approximate time
- Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days
- Logistical arrangements 4 weeks
- Pre-visits to provinces 3 weeks
- Development and gathering of materials 3 months
- Attending awareness workshops 3 months
- Drafting the report 3 weeks
Alignment of legislation to The Constitution
- Identifying new Acts for alignment 4 weeks
- Logistical arrangements 2 weeks
- Attending alignment meetings 2 months
- Preparation of minutes 2 weeks
- Drafting or periodic reviews 1 week
Functional Parliament approximate Time
- Drafting Second Reading Speeches 1 week
- Drafting answers for questions without notice 3 days
- Drafting reminder letters 1 day
- Attending parliamentary sessions (as and when Parliament is sitting)
Public Sector accountability and transparency laws
- Drafting layman’s constituency 2 months
- Development Fund Bill
References
- ↑ Victory for residents on devolution, Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 2 October 2020, Retrieved: 9 March 2023