[[Moses Chinengo]] held the position of Chief Legal Officer at the [[Ministry of Justice]] in Zimbabwe from'''1983''' to '''1989''' .

[[Ziyambi Ziyambi]] was the Minister of '''Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs'''. (Sometime after 2014.)

[[Ziyambi Ziyambi]] was the Minister of '''Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs'''. (Sometime after 2014.)

In '''1980''', the Minister of '''Justice and Constitutional Affairs''' was [[Simbi Mubako]]. See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>

In '''1980''', the Minister of '''Justice and Constitutional Affairs''' was [[Simbi Mubako]]. See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>

Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe. The ministry is headed by the Minister and a permanent secretary who oversees the day to day administration duties of the ministry. The Minister and Permanent Secretary are Ziyambi Ziyambi and Virginia Mabhiza.

History

In 1980, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs was Simbi Mubako. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.

Ziyambi Ziyambi was the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. (Sometime after 2014.)

Moses Chinengo held the position of Chief Legal Officer at the Ministry of Justice in Zimbabwe from1983 to 1989 .

Devolution

On devolution, Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), Community Water Alliance (CWA) and Member of Parliament Rusty Markham went to court in 2023, and in October, the High Court ordered that:

Any or all of the respondents shall, within a period of six (6) months, that is to say, by 31 March 2021 submit a bill or Bills for gazetting by the Parliament of Zimbabwe which Bill or Bills will give effect to an Act of Parliament governing the devolution of powers as contemplated in Chapter 14 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The Minister of Local Government Rural and Urban Development was the first respondent with the Minister of Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs being the second respondent the Minister of Finance and Economic Development was the third respondent. The matter was presided over by Justice Mushore. Residents were represented by Mr Tendai Biti, a member of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. [1]

As of March 2023, none of the respondents had complied with the court order, meaning all the government ministers were in contempt of court.

Foreign Currency Auction System

Delays in foreign currency payments to companies under the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe auction facility, of up to two months, caused alarm, and led to a court case in June 2021. The foreign currency auction system, introduced in 2020 by the central bank was hailed as a ‘game-changer’ in alleviating shortages of forex and boosting transparency and efficiency in the foreign currency market. However, during the Wednesday National Assembly question-and-answer session, MPs accused government of lying that it had disbursed money to the affected companies, adding that some of them had gone for a month without getting their dues. Harare North MP Rusty Markham (MDC Alliance) said: “Last week, we were told by the Deputy Minister of Finance (Clemence Chiduwa) that all the money due from the auction system had been paid. Has this, indeed, happened, and have the banks paid their customers? What is government policy to ensure that customers are given the allocations they applied for?” Markham said in his research with big banks, he discovered that they were eight weeks behind in the allocation of foreign currency through the facility. But Dzivarasekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa (MDC Alliance) said government had given the impression that all was in order in the foreign currency auction system.

Leader of government business in the National Assembly, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in response said government policy was that those accessing the funds through the facility would be notified by their banks.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda ruled that the Finance minister should investigate the problems and ensure corrective action is taken to deal with the delays. [2]

Departments, Commitment And Standards

Deeds, Companies And Intellectual Property

To register and protect the proprietary rights in land, formal business organizations and Intellectual Property in a manner which seeks to enhance rapid economic development.

All complaints arising from their failure to fulfill the undertakings stated in this department and or any other complaint should be lodged with:

Registrar of Deeds or Registrar of Companies or Registrar of Trade Marks, Patents and Industrial Designs. On the following contact details: P.O. Box CY 177, Causeway, Harare or P.O. Box 214, Bulawayo Telephone : (04) 775544/6, 777373 Fax : (04)777372 Website : www.dcip.gov.zw

Constitutional And Parliamentary Affairs

Bookfares and Exhibitions

Preparation of concepts papers and budgets 5 days

Logistical arrangements 1 month

Development and gathering of materials 2 weeks

Attending exhibitions and distribution of materials 5 days

Drafting reports 5 days

Campaigns through mass media

Logistical arrangements 3 days

Preparation of talking points 1 week

Attending Radio Show 1 hour

Advocacy meetings

Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days

Logistical arrangements 1 month

Pre-visits to provinces 3 weeks

Development and gathering of materials 2 weeks

Attaining Advocacy meetings and distribution of materials 4 weeks

Drafting the report 5 days

Distribution of copies of the Constitution

Filling in of distribution voucher and distribution 1 day

Awareness Campaigns Approximate time

Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days

Logistical arrangements 4 weeks

Pre-visits to provinces 3 weeks

Development and gathering of materials 3 months

Attending awareness workshops 3 months

Drafting the report 3 weeks

Alignment of legislation to The Constitution

Identifying new Acts for alignment 4 weeks

Logistical arrangements 2 weeks

Attending alignment meetings 2 months

Preparation of minutes 2 weeks

Drafting or periodic reviews 1 week

Functional Parliament approximate Time

Drafting Second Reading Speeches 1 week

Drafting answers for questions without notice 3 days

Drafting reminder letters 1 day

Attending parliamentary sessions (as and when Parliament is sitting)

Public Sector accountability and transparency laws

Drafting layman’s constituency 2 months

Development Fund Bill



