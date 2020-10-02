Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs"
Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe

DEPARTMENTS, COMMITMENT AND STANDARDS

DEEDS, COMPANIES AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
* Drafting the report 5 days
* Drafting the report 5 days
===Distribution of copies of the Constitution===
===Distribution of copies of the Constitution===
Filling in of distribution voucher and distribution 1 day
===Awareness Campaigns Approximate time===
===Awareness Campaigns Approximate time===
* Drafting or periodic reviews 1 week
* Drafting or periodic reviews 1 week
===Functional Parliament approximate Time===
===Functional Parliament approximate Time===
===Public Sector accountability and transparency laws===
===Public Sector accountability and transparency laws===
Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe
DEPARTMENTS, COMMITMENT AND STANDARDS
DEEDS, COMPANIES AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
To register and protect the proprietary rights in land, formal business organizations and Intellectual Property in a manner which seeks to enhance rapid economic development. The Department undertakes to:
Answer the telephone - within 3 rings
Deal with telephone queries in a polite and courteous manner. Give clear and accurate information. Reply to correspondence - within 5 working days from the date of receipt. Complaints All complaints arising from our failure to fulfill the undertakings stated in this department and or any other complaint should be lodged with:
Registrar of Deeds or Registrar of Companies or Registrar of Trade Marks, Patents and Industrial Designs. On the following contact details: P.O. Box CY 177, Causeway, Harare or P.O. Box 214, Bulawayo Telephone : (04) 775544/6, 777373 Fax : (04)777372
Website : www.dcip.gov.zw
CONSTITUTIONAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS
Bookfares and Exhibitions
- Preparation of concepts papers and budgets 5 days
- Logistical arrangements 1 month
- Development and gathering of materials 2 weeks
- Attending exhibitions and distribution of materials 5 days
- Drafting reports 5 days
Campaigns through mass media
- Logistical arrangements 3 days
- Preparation of talking points 1 week
- Attending Radio Show 1 hour
Advocacy meetings
- Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days
- Logistical arrangements 1 month
- Pre-visits to provinces 3 weeks
- Development and gathering of materials 2 weeks
- Attaining Advocacy meetings and distribution of materials 4 weeks
- Drafting the report 5 days
Distribution of copies of the Constitution
Filling in of distribution voucher and distribution 1 day
Awareness Campaigns Approximate time
- Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days
- Logistical arrangements 4 weeks
- Pre-visits to provinces 3 weeks
- Development and gathering of materials 3 months
- Attending awareness workshops 3 months
- Drafting the report 3 weeks
Alignment of legislation to The Constitution
- Identifying new Acts for alignment 4 weeks
- Logistical arrangements 2 weeks
- Attending alignment meetings 2 months
- Preparation of minutes 2 weeks
- Drafting or periodic reviews 1 week
Functional Parliament approximate Time
- Drafting Second Reading Speeches 1 week
- Drafting answers for questions without notice 3 days
- Drafting reminder letters 1 day
- Attending parliamentary sessions (as and when Parliament is sitting)
Public Sector accountability and transparency laws
- Drafting layman’s constituency 2 months
- Development Fund Bill