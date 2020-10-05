Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs"
|
m
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is a Ministry in the government
|+
'''Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairsis a Ministry in the government of [[Zimbabwe]]
|+
==DEPARTMENTS, COMMITMENT AND STANDARDS==
==DEPARTMENTS, COMMITMENT AND STANDARDS==
===DEEDS, COMPANIES AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY===
===DEEDS, COMPANIES AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY===
|−
To register and protect the proprietary rights in land, formal business organizations and Intellectual Property in a manner which seeks to enhance rapid economic development.
|+
To register and protect the proprietary rights in land, formal business organizations and Intellectual Property in a manner which seeks to enhance rapid economic development.
|−
|+
All complaints arising from failure to fulfill the undertakings stated in this department and or any other complaint should be lodged with:
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
All complaints arising from
Registrar of Deeds or
Registrar of Deeds or
|Line 19:
|Line 15:
Telephone : (04) 775544/6, 777373
Telephone : (04) 775544/6, 777373
Fax : (04)777372
Fax : (04)777372
|−
Website : www.dcip.gov.zw
Website : www.dcip.gov.zw
==CONSTITUTIONAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS==
==CONSTITUTIONAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS==
===Bookfares and Exhibitions===
===Bookfares and Exhibitions===
|−
* Preparation of concepts papers and budgets 5 days
* Preparation of concepts papers and budgets 5 days
* Logistical arrangements 1 month
* Logistical arrangements 1 month
|Line 35:
|Line 29:
* Preparation of talking points 1 week
* Preparation of talking points 1 week
* Attending Radio Show 1 hour
* Attending Radio Show 1 hour
|+
===Advocacy meetings===
===Advocacy meetings===
|−
* Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days
* Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days
* Logistical arrangements 1 month
* Logistical arrangements 1 month
|Line 54:
|Line 48:
* Attending awareness workshops 3 months
* Attending awareness workshops 3 months
* Drafting the report 3 weeks
* Drafting the report 3 weeks
|+
===Alignment of legislation to The Constitution===
===Alignment of legislation to The Constitution===
|−
* Identifying new Acts for alignment 4 weeks
* Identifying new Acts for alignment 4 weeks
* Logistical arrangements 2 weeks
* Logistical arrangements 2 weeks
|Line 68:
|Line 62:
===Public Sector accountability and transparency laws===
===Public Sector accountability and transparency laws===
|−
* Drafting layman’s constituency 2 months
* Drafting layman’s constituency 2 months
* Development Fund Bill
* Development Fund Bill
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
Latest revision as of 11:16, 5 October 2020
Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe. The ministry is headed by the Minister and a permanent secretary who oversees the day to day administration duties of the ministry. The Minister and Permanent Secretary are Ziyambi Ziyambi and Virginia Mabhiza.
Contents
- 1 DEPARTMENTS, COMMITMENT AND STANDARDS
- 2 CONSTITUTIONAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS
- 2.1 Bookfares and Exhibitions
- 2.2 Campaigns through mass media
- 2.3 Advocacy meetings
- 2.4 Distribution of copies of the Constitution
- 2.5 Awareness Campaigns Approximate time
- 2.6 Alignment of legislation to The Constitution
- 2.7 Functional Parliament approximate Time
- 2.8 Public Sector accountability and transparency laws
- 3 References
DEPARTMENTS, COMMITMENT AND STANDARDS
DEEDS, COMPANIES AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
To register and protect the proprietary rights in land, formal business organizations and Intellectual Property in a manner which seeks to enhance rapid economic development.
All complaints arising from their failure to fulfill the undertakings stated in this department and or any other complaint should be lodged with:
Registrar of Deeds or Registrar of Companies or Registrar of Trade Marks, Patents and Industrial Designs. On the following contact details: P.O. Box CY 177, Causeway, Harare or P.O. Box 214, Bulawayo Telephone : (04) 775544/6, 777373 Fax : (04)777372 Website : www.dcip.gov.zw
CONSTITUTIONAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS
Bookfares and Exhibitions
- Preparation of concepts papers and budgets 5 days
- Logistical arrangements 1 month
- Development and gathering of materials 2 weeks
- Attending exhibitions and distribution of materials 5 days
- Drafting reports 5 days
Campaigns through mass media
- Logistical arrangements 3 days
- Preparation of talking points 1 week
- Attending Radio Show 1 hour
Advocacy meetings
- Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days
- Logistical arrangements 1 month
- Pre-visits to provinces 3 weeks
- Development and gathering of materials 2 weeks
- Attaining Advocacy meetings and distribution of materials 4 weeks
- Drafting the report 5 days
Distribution of copies of the Constitution
Filling in of distribution voucher and distribution 1 day
Awareness Campaigns Approximate time
- Preparation of concept note and budgets 5 days
- Logistical arrangements 4 weeks
- Pre-visits to provinces 3 weeks
- Development and gathering of materials 3 months
- Attending awareness workshops 3 months
- Drafting the report 3 weeks
Alignment of legislation to The Constitution
- Identifying new Acts for alignment 4 weeks
- Logistical arrangements 2 weeks
- Attending alignment meetings 2 months
- Preparation of minutes 2 weeks
- Drafting or periodic reviews 1 week
Functional Parliament approximate Time
- Drafting Second Reading Speeches 1 week
- Drafting answers for questions without notice 3 days
- Drafting reminder letters 1 day
- Attending parliamentary sessions (as and when Parliament is sitting)
Public Sector accountability and transparency laws
- Drafting layman’s constituency 2 months
- Development Fund Bill