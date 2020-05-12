Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement"

 +
 
 +
'''Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement''' is a Ministry under the government of [[Zimbabwe]].
 +
 
 +
==Mandate==
 +
Provide technical, extension, advisory, regulatory and administrative services to the agricultural sector to achieve food security and economic development.
 +
 
 +
==Mission Statement==
 +
Promote and sustain a viable agricultural sector through the provision of appropriate agricultural infrastructure, mechanisation, technical, administrative and advisory services in order to optimize agricultural productivity to ensure food security.
 +
 
 
 +
 +
The Ministry oversees:
 +
*Veterinary Technical Services
 +
*AGRITEX
 +
*Department of Research and Specialist Services (DRSS)
 +
 +
 +
==Parastatals==
 +
*[[Agribank]]
 +
*[[Agricultural Marketing Authority]] (AMA)
 +
*Agricultural Rural Development Authority (ARDA)
 +
*[[The Grain Marketing Board]] (GMB)
 +
*Pig Industry Board (PIB)
 +
*Tobacco Research Board (TRB)
 +
*[[Cold Storage Company]] (CSC)
  
 
Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement
AbbreviationMOA
PredecessorMinistry of Agriculture and Mechanisation
TypeGovernment Organisation
Legal statusMinistry
PurposeAgriculture and Settlement
Headquarters2nd Floor, Ngungunyana Building, 1 Borrowdale Road
Location
Minister
Perrance Shiri
Deputy Minister
Vangelis Haritatos
Deputy Minister
Duglas Karoro
Permanent Secretary
Ringson Chitsiko
Websitehttp://www.moa.gov.zw/
Remarksinfor@moa.gov.zw
Call +263-242-797400


Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement is a Ministry under the government of Zimbabwe.

Mandate

Provide technical, extension, advisory, regulatory and administrative services to the agricultural sector to achieve food security and economic development.

Mission Statement

Promote and sustain a viable agricultural sector through the provision of appropriate agricultural infrastructure, mechanisation, technical, administrative and advisory services in order to optimize agricultural productivity to ensure food security.

FUNCTIONS

  • Acquire and transfer land.
  • Participate in the formulation, implementation and review of BIPPA land policy in conjunction with Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance & Economic Development on an annual basis.
  • Establish and maintain a functional land information and management system on a routine basis.
  • Develop, review and monitor appropriate land tenure systems for rural agricultural land and other and enforce the implementation thereof.
  • Allocate land to beneficiaries in a gender sensitive manner on a monthly basis.
  • Resolve disputes on farms.
  • Relocate and rationalize improperly settled occupiers on state land on a regular basis.
  • Disseminate information on legal cases and legal provisions to ensure the Ministry complies with all governing legislation.

The Ministry oversees:

  • Veterinary Technical Services
  • AGRITEX
  • Department of Research and Specialist Services (DRSS)


Parastatals

References

