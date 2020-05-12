Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement"

* Disseminate information on legal cases and legal provisions to ensure the Ministry complies with all governing legislation.

* Relocate and rationalize improperly settled occupiers on state land on a regular basis.

Promote and sustain a viable agricultural sector through the provision of appropriate agricultural infrastructure, mechanisation, technical, administrative and advisory services in order to optimize agricultural productivity to ensure food security.

'''Ministry of Lands, Agriculture , Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement''' is a Ministry under the government of [[Zimbabwe]].

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement is a Ministry under the government of Zimbabwe.

Mission Statement

Promote and sustain a viable agricultural sector through the provision of appropriate agricultural infrastructure, mechanisation, technical, administrative and advisory services in order to optimize agricultural productivity to ensure food security.

FUNCTIONS

Acquire and transfer land.

Participate in the formulation, implementation and review of BIPPA land policy in conjunction with Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance & Economic Development on an annual basis.

Establish and maintain a functional land information and management system on a routine basis.

Develop, review and monitor appropriate land tenure systems for rural agricultural land and other and enforce the implementation thereof.

Allocate land to beneficiaries in a gender sensitive manner on a monthly basis.

Resolve disputes on farms.

The Ministry oversees:

Veterinary Technical Services

AGRITEX

Department of Research and Specialist Services (DRSS)





Parastatals