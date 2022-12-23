Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement"
'''Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement''' is a Ministry under the [[Government of Zimbabwe]].
==Mandate==
|Abbreviation
|MOA
|Predecessor
|Ministry of Agriculture and Mechanisation
|Type
|Government Organisation
|Legal status
|Ministry
|Purpose
|Agriculture and Settlement
|Headquarters
|2nd Floor, Ngungunyana Building, 1 Borrowdale Road
|Location
Minister
|Dr Anxious Masuka
Deputy Minister
|Vangelis Haritatos
Deputy Minister
|Douglas Karoro
Permanent Secretary
|Dr John Basera
|Website
|http://www.moa.gov.zw/
|Remarks
|infor@moa.gov.zw
|Call +263-242-797400
Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe.
History
Jock Kay, father of Iain Kay, was a Zanu PF politician and Deputy Minister of Agriculture from 1988 to 1990.
Mandate
Provide technical, extension, advisory, regulatory and administrative services to the agricultural sector to achieve food security and economic development.
Mission Statement
Promote and sustain a viable agricultural sector through the provision of appropriate agricultural infrastructure, mechanisation, technical, administrative and advisory services in order to optimize agricultural productivity to ensure food security.
Functions
- Acquire and transfer land.
- Participate in the formulation, implementation and review of BIPPA land policy in conjunction with Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance & Economic Development on an annual basis.
- Establish and maintain a functional land information and management system on a routine basis.
- Develop, review and monitor appropriate land tenure systems for rural agricultural land and other and enforce the implementation thereof.
- Allocate land to beneficiaries in a gender sensitive manner on a monthly basis.
- Resolve disputes on farms.
- Relocate and rationalize improperly settled occupiers on state land on a regular basis.
- Disseminate information on legal cases and legal provisions to ensure the Ministry complies with all governing legislation.
The Ministry oversees:
- Veterinary Technical Services
- AGRITEX
- Department of Research and Specialist Services (DRSS)
John Basera was appointed the Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement in November 2019 replacing long serving senior civil servant Mr Ringson Chitsiko and his appointment took effect from 1 January 2020.[1]
Parastatals
- Agribank
- Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA)
- Agricultural Rural Development Authority (ARDA)
- The Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
- Pig Industry Board (PIB)
- Tobacco Research Board (TRB)
- Cold Storage Company (CSC)
Further Reading
See Gushungo Dairy.