Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement"

[[Davis Marapira]] was also the deputy minister of '''Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development''' after 2013 when he was Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Masvingo]] North Constituency.
 
[[Davis Marapira]] was also the deputy minister of '''Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development''' after 2013 when he was Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Masvingo]] North Constituency.
 +
 +
In '''2015''', [[Oppah Muchinguri]] was Minister of Water, Environment & Climate. <ref name="af con">, [http://www.africa-confidential.com/whos-who-profile/id/557/Oppah_Muchinguri Oppah Muchinguri], ''Africa Confidential'', Published:January 5, 2014, Retrieved:15 Dec 14</ref>
  
 
==Mandate==
 
==Mandate==

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement
AbbreviationMOA
PredecessorMinistry of Agriculture and Mechanisation
TypeGovernment Organisation
Legal statusMinistry
PurposeAgriculture and Settlement
Headquarters2nd Floor, Ngungunyana Building, 1 Borrowdale Road
Location
Minister
Dr Anxious Masuka
Deputy Minister
Vangelis Haritatos
Deputy Minister
Douglas Karoro
Permanent Secretary
Dr John Basera
Websitehttp://www.moa.gov.zw/
Remarksinfor@moa.gov.zw
Call +263-242-797400


Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe.

History

Jock Kay, father of Iain Kay, was a Zanu PF politician and Deputy Minister of Agriculture from 1988 to 1990.

Before 2007, Sylvester Nguni was Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

Following the collapse of the GNU, Douglas Mombeshora was appointed Minister of Lands and Rural Settlement in September 2013 by Robert Mugabe. [1]

Davis Marapira was also the deputy minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development after 2013 when he was Member of Parliament for Masvingo North Constituency.

In 2015, Oppah Muchinguri was Minister of Water, Environment & Climate. [2]

Mandate

Provide technical, extension, advisory, regulatory and administrative services to the agricultural sector to achieve food security and economic development.

Mission Statement

Promote and sustain a viable agricultural sector through the provision of appropriate agricultural infrastructure, mechanisation, technical, administrative and advisory services in order to optimize agricultural productivity to ensure food security.

Functions

  • Acquire and transfer land.
  • Participate in the formulation, implementation and review of BIPPA land policy in conjunction with Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance & Economic Development on an annual basis.
  • Establish and maintain a functional land information and management system on a routine basis.
  • Develop, review and monitor appropriate land tenure systems for rural agricultural land and other and enforce the implementation thereof.
  • Allocate land to beneficiaries in a gender sensitive manner on a monthly basis.
  • Resolve disputes on farms.
  • Relocate and rationalize improperly settled occupiers on state land on a regular basis.
  • Disseminate information on legal cases and legal provisions to ensure the Ministry complies with all governing legislation.

The Ministry oversees:

  • Veterinary Technical Services
  • AGRITEX
  • Department of Research and Specialist Services (DRSS)

John Basera was appointed the Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement in November 2019 replacing long serving senior civil servant Mr Ringson Chitsiko and his appointment took effect from 1 January 2020.[3]

Parastatals

Further Reading

See Gushungo Dairy.

