Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement"

From Pindula
m
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Infobox organization
 
{{Infobox organization
| name                =  Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement  <!-- defaults to {{PAGENAME}} if not provided -->
+
| name                =  Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement  <!-- defaults to {{PAGENAME}} if not provided -->
 
| native_name        =    <!-- Organization's name in its local language -->
 
| native_name        =    <!-- Organization's name in its local language -->
 
| native_name_lang    =    <!-- ISO code of the above language -->
 
| native_name_lang    =    <!-- ISO code of the above language -->
Line 40: Line 40:
 
| language            =    <!-- or: | languages = --> <!--Any official language or languages used by the organization-->
 
| language            =    <!-- or: | languages = --> <!--Any official language or languages used by the organization-->
 
| sec_gen            =    <!-- Name of the organization's Secretary General (if post exists) or gen_sec for General Secretary -->
 
| sec_gen            =    <!-- Name of the organization's Secretary General (if post exists) or gen_sec for General Secretary -->
| leader_title        = Acting Minister  <!-- defaults to "Leader" -->
+
| leader_title        = Minister  <!-- defaults to "Leader" -->
| leader_name        = [[Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri]]
+
| leader_name        = Dr [[Anxious Masuka]]
 
| leader_title2      = Deputy Minister
 
| leader_title2      = Deputy Minister
 
| leader_name2        = [[Vangelis Haritatos]]
 
| leader_name2        = [[Vangelis Haritatos]]
 
| leader_title3      = Deputy Minister
 
| leader_title3      = Deputy Minister
| leader_name3        = Duglas Karoro
+
| leader_name3        = Douglas Karoro
 
| leader_title4      = Permanent Secretary
 
| leader_title4      = Permanent Secretary
| leader_name4        = Ringson Chitsiko
+
| leader_name4        = Dr [[John Basera]]
 
| board_of_directors  =  
 
| board_of_directors  =  
 
| key_people          =
 
| key_people          =
Line 69: Line 69:
  
  
'''Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement''' is a Ministry under the [[Government of Zimbabwe]].
+
'''Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement''' is a Ministry under the [[Government of Zimbabwe]].
  
 
==Mandate==
 
==Mandate==
Line 91: Line 91:
 
*AGRITEX
 
*AGRITEX
 
*Department of Research and Specialist Services (DRSS)
 
*Department of Research and Specialist Services (DRSS)
 
  
 
==Parastatals==
 
==Parastatals==

Latest revision as of 06:24, 3 September 2020

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement
AbbreviationMOA
PredecessorMinistry of Agriculture and Mechanisation
TypeGovernment Organisation
Legal statusMinistry
PurposeAgriculture and Settlement
Headquarters2nd Floor, Ngungunyana Building, 1 Borrowdale Road
Location
Minister
Dr Anxious Masuka
Deputy Minister
Vangelis Haritatos
Deputy Minister
Douglas Karoro
Permanent Secretary
Dr John Basera
Websitehttp://www.moa.gov.zw/
Remarksinfor@moa.gov.zw
Call +263-242-797400


Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement is a Ministry under the Government of Zimbabwe.

Mandate

Provide technical, extension, advisory, regulatory and administrative services to the agricultural sector to achieve food security and economic development.

Mission Statement

Promote and sustain a viable agricultural sector through the provision of appropriate agricultural infrastructure, mechanisation, technical, administrative and advisory services in order to optimize agricultural productivity to ensure food security.

FUNCTIONS

  • Acquire and transfer land.
  • Participate in the formulation, implementation and review of BIPPA land policy in conjunction with Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance & Economic Development on an annual basis.
  • Establish and maintain a functional land information and management system on a routine basis.
  • Develop, review and monitor appropriate land tenure systems for rural agricultural land and other and enforce the implementation thereof.
  • Allocate land to beneficiaries in a gender sensitive manner on a monthly basis.
  • Resolve disputes on farms.
  • Relocate and rationalize improperly settled occupiers on state land on a regular basis.
  • Disseminate information on legal cases and legal provisions to ensure the Ministry complies with all governing legislation.

The Ministry oversees:

  • Veterinary Technical Services
  • AGRITEX
  • Department of Research and Specialist Services (DRSS)

Parastatals

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ministry_of_Lands,_Agriculture,_Water_and_Rural_Resettlement&oldid=92114"