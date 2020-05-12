Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement"

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement is a Ministry under the government of Zimbabwe.

FUNCTIONS

Acquire and transfer land.

Participate in the formulation, implementation and review of BIPPA land policy in conjunction with Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance & Economic Development on an annual basis.

Establish and maintain a functional land information and management system on a routine basis.

Develop, review and monitor appropriate land tenure systems for rural agricultural land and other and enforce the implementation thereof.

Allocate land to beneficiaries in a gender sensitive manner on a monthly basis.

Resolve disputes on farms.

Relocate and rationalize improperly settled occupiers on state land on a regular basis.

Disseminate information on legal cases and legal provisions to ensure the Ministry complies with all governing legislation.