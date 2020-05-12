Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement"
Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement is a Ministry under the government of Zimbabwe.
FUNCTIONS
- Acquire and transfer land.
- Participate in the formulation, implementation and review of BIPPA land policy in conjunction with Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance & Economic Development on an annual basis.
- Establish and maintain a functional land information and management system on a routine basis.
- Develop, review and monitor appropriate land tenure systems for rural agricultural land and other and enforce the implementation thereof.
- Allocate land to beneficiaries in a gender sensitive manner on a monthly basis.
- Resolve disputes on farms.
- Relocate and rationalize improperly settled occupiers on state land on a regular basis.
- Disseminate information on legal cases and legal provisions to ensure the Ministry complies with all governing legislation.