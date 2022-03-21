Pindula

Latest revision as of 09:24, 21 March 2022

Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is a Ministry of the Zimbabwean government.

History

In 1980, the Minister of Local Government and Housing was Eddison Zvobgo. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.

Departments Functions

Local Government

  • Urban Local Authority services
  • Rural Local Authority services
  • Traditional Leadership Support Services
  • Physical Planning services
  • Civil Protection services

PUBLIC WORKS

  • Architectural Services
  • Engineering Services
  • Quantity Surveying
  • Construction and Maintenance
  • Valuation and Estates Management Services
  • National Housing and Social Amenities

References

