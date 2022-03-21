Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing"
(Created page with "Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is a Ministry under the Zimbabwean government. ==DEPARTMENTS FUNCTIONS== ===LOCAL GOVERNMENT=== * Urban Local A...")
Michaellaban
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is a Ministry
Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housingis a Ministry the Zimbabwean government.
* Urban Local Authority services
* Urban Local Authority services
* Rural Local Authority services
* Rural Local Authority services
* Physical Planning services
* Physical Planning services
* Civil Protection services
* Civil Protection services
===PUBLIC WORKS===
===PUBLIC WORKS===
* Architectural Services
* Architectural Services
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
Latest revision as of 09:24, 21 March 2022
Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is a Ministry of the Zimbabwean government.
History
In 1980, the Minister of Local Government and Housing was Eddison Zvobgo. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.
Departments Functions
Local Government
- Urban Local Authority services
- Rural Local Authority services
- Traditional Leadership Support Services
- Physical Planning services
- Civil Protection services
PUBLIC WORKS
- Architectural Services
- Engineering Services
- Quantity Surveying
- Construction and Maintenance
- Valuation and Estates Management Services
- National Housing and Social Amenities