In '''1980''', the Minister of Local Government and Housing was [[Eddison Zvobgo]]. See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]].
* Urban Local Authority services

Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is a Ministry of the Zimbabwean government.
History
In 1980, the Minister of Local Government and Housing was Eddison Zvobgo. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.
In 1987, some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Public Construction and National Housing, under Simbarashe Mumbengegwi. It was responsible for housing policy and the construction and supervision of public and State buildings. [1]
Since 2018
Departments Functions
Local Government
- Urban Local Authority services
- Rural Local Authority services
- Traditional Leadership Support Services
- Physical Planning services
- Civil Protection services
Public Works
- Architectural Services
- Engineering Services
- Quantity Surveying
- Construction and Maintenance
- Valuation and Estates Management Services
- National Housing and Social Amenities
References
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022