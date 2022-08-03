Pindula

In '''1980''', the Minister of Local Government and Housing was [[Eddison Zvobgo]]. See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>
 
In '''1980''', the Minister of Local Government and Housing was [[Eddison Zvobgo]]. See [[Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980]]. <br/>
  
In '''1987''', some of these functions were handled by the '''Ministry of Public Construction and National Housing''', under [[Simbarashe Mumbengegwi]]. It was responsible for housing policy and the construction and supervision of public and State buildings. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022'' </ref>
Latest revision as of 13:08, 3 August 2022

Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is a Ministry of the Zimbabwean government.

History

In 1980, the Minister of Local Government and Housing was Eddison Zvobgo. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.

In 1987, some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Public Construction and National Housing, under Simbarashe Mumbengegwi. It was responsible for housing policy and the construction and supervision of public and State buildings. [1]

Since 2018

Departments Functions

Local Government

  • Urban Local Authority services
  • Rural Local Authority services
  • Traditional Leadership Support Services
  • Physical Planning services
  • Civil Protection services

Public Works

  • Architectural Services
  • Engineering Services
  • Quantity Surveying
  • Construction and Maintenance
  • Valuation and Estates Management Services
  • National Housing and Social Amenities

References

  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022
