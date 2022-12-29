[[Daniel Garwe]] was appointed Minister of '''National Housing and Social Amenities''' in '''2019'''.

In '''2007''', the Minister of '''Rural Housing and Amenities''' was [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].

In '''2007''', the Minister of '''Rural Housing and Amenities''' was [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].

Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is a Ministry of the Zimbabwean government.

History

In 1980, the Minister of Local Government and Housing was Eddison Zvobgo. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.



In 1987, some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Public Construction and National Housing, under Simbarashe Mumbengegwi. It was responsible for housing policy and the construction and supervision of public and State buildings. [1]

In 2007, the Minister of Rural Housing and Amenities was Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Daniel Garwe was appointed Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities in 2019.

Since 2018

Departments Functions

Local Government

Urban Local Authority services

Rural Local Authority services

Traditional Leadership Support Services

Physical Planning services

Civil Protection services

Public Works

Architectural Services

Engineering Services

Quantity Surveying

Construction and Maintenance

Valuation and Estates Management Services

National Housing and Social Amenities

References